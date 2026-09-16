SEHORE Announces PTKBDGLMNR Album, Shares IA Single
The Global Music Award 2025 silver medalist's new LP contains 15 tracks structured as A-side/B-side singles.
Spanish experimental art-pop project Sehore has announced its new album Ptkbdglmnr, due out November 20th via DSPs. The announcement is accompanied by the release of driving, rhythmic lead single 'IA.' Sehore explains: 'IA, written in a 5/4 time signature over a diminished scale, describes people with fewer human traits than Turing's machine.'
The album's title, Ptkbdglmnr, was created as a way to intentionally dodge the algorithm. It stems from an acronym built from occlusive archiphonemes: PeTaCa–BoDeGa–LiMoNeRo, and contains fifteen tracks that are structured to emulate A-side/B-side singles. The album alternates between consonance and dissonance, playing with the idea of kitsch. The album was recorded at Paco Loco Studio and mastered in Kadifornia by Mario G. Alberni.
'IA' is out today.
Tracklist
1. Deportación
2. IA
3. Suicida
4. Maqam y raga
5. Inclusión 1
6. Amnesia
7. Margaritas
8. Entra, pasa, mira
9. Nana
10. SplAsh
11. SplEsh
12. SplIsh
13. SplOsh
14. Splush
15. Demencia
About Sehore
Sehore is a musical project created in 2025 and developed in the non-places of Spain. That same year, the project released its first two albums: Ladencia in January and Husfikbur in September. The track Pesadilla from Ladencia—written using the locrian mode—received the Silver Medal at the Global Music Awards 2025, while Bla bla bla(Cha cha cha) from Husfikbur earned the Bronze Medal at the same awards. Sehore explores a personal approach to art-pop and experimental pop, combining kitsch aesthetics, unconventional scales, dissonance, and miniature-like structures. Each release expands an ongoing series of conceptual notebooks that define Sehore's evolving musical universe.
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