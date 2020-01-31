Ryan McMullan Releases Video for 'Ruthless Cupid'

"Ruthless Cupid" is infectiously danceable and, as always, showcases Ryan's soul-stirring vocals. The single is taken from the forthcoming eponymous EP which entails a collection of songs inspired by Cupid.

Listen below!

Speaking about the video, Ryan explains that "the video is in my actual home and the actor is a life long friend. He is just a character."

"He made a video on his phone dancing to a song of mine so the idea to actually do it right for a music video has been an idea floating around ever since he sent me the previous one and this song felt like the one to do it," he added.

Ed Sheeran referred to Ryan McMullan's voice as a 'rare jewel' and brought him on as a supporting act during his European tour. Ryan recently toured the US supporting Foy Vance and his current tour has been rapturously received, with sold out shows in New York City and Seattle. He has also opened for Snow Patrol in the US, Europe, Australia, and Asia - and stood in as an honorary member of the band when Snow Patrol's guitarist Johnny McDaid was recovering after surgery.

Ryan's US fanbase is growing rapidly, leading to strong ticket sales and one very excited artist. "America! One of the dreams of artists from Ireland and the UK is to get to tour the states. I'm so glad to have been able to tour the US alongside Foy Vance and Snow Patrol but to tour as a headlining act is crazy. The first show is in New York, and it's already sold out, which is mind-blowing! I couldn't be happier about that," says Ryan.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Feb 1 - Lost Lake Lounge, Denver, CO

Feb 4 - The Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles, CA

Feb 5 - Cafe du Nord, San Francisco, CA

Feb 7 - Bunk Bar, Portland, OR

Feb 8 - The Crocodile Back Bar, Seattle WA - SOLD OUT

The Ruthless Cupid EP drops on April 10 and is an all-out attack on the most famous matchmaker of all time, Cupid. We tend to see him as a hopeless romantic who found joy in finding love, but what if all Cupid ever wanted was to find love for himself? What if Cupid was cursed to only find love for others? A novel idea and one that Ryan McMullan used as the jumping-off point for his latest bunch of songs.

"These songs reflect a handful of times where it felt like Cupid has been toying with me. Amusing himself by throwing me into situations where I'm either out of my depth, hoping for reconciliation, or unable to escape the truth that even at the end, I'm still holding on to even the worst of my attempts at love," Ryan explains.

Ryan is currently working on his debut album due to be released this fall.





