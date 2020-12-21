Ruthie Foster's Paramount Theatre Live Recording Session Scores 2020 Grammy Nomination

Multiple Grammy nominee the incredible Ruthie Foster recorded her newest album titled "Ruthie Foster Big Band Live At The Paramount" surrounding herself with the crème de la crème of music technology experts.

The formation and overall management of the project would be handled by Denby Auble, President, Blue Corn Records who in turn retained Malcolm Harper, Reelsound Recording Company, to provide the audio technical aspects of the project. Mr. Auble shares, "Malcolm, alongside his Reelsound engineers, Greg Klinginsmith, Mason Harlow and Monica Skinner did a fantastic job in recording this phenomenal show. We were fortunate to have some amazing material that was then mixed by Will Robertson and mastered by Nick Landis."

The historic Paramount Theatre in Austin Texas was chosen to be the location of Ms. Foster's live performance event for this incredible ambitious project. Combining Ms. Foster's performance credentials including the highly coveted BMA (Blues Music Award) with a team of top rated supporting audio professionals would prove to be the perfect decision. The jazz band would be comprised of 14 musicians, 3 background singers, their music director, and star Ms. Foster.

Behind the scenes a bevy of renowned professionals would capture the performance and prepare it for international release. Among them Jennifer Salem, John Mills, Malcolm Harper and Denby Auble. Ultimately, the CD would be mixed by Will Robertson of Gallop Studios with mastering handled by Nick Landis of Landis Mastering. Harper, owner of Reelsound's audio semi-trailer designed by acoustician Tom Hidley captured the event featuring a Rupert Neve AMEK Media 51 console, API, John Hardy and Maag Audio microphone pre-amps, recorded to duel 72-track Nyquest IZ Corp RADAR's.

"Working with Ruthie and the entire team of professionals across the board was nothing short of tremendous. It was Ruthie's night, she hit the ball way out of the park." MALCOLM HARPER, Reelsound Recording Company. "Ruthie Foster Big Band Live At The Paramount" is a music lover's treat from the very beginning to the very end. Ambiance and talent moved in unison presenting a live theatre audience a class A memorable experience. Released on the Blue Corn Music label the entire album is now available wherever you access quality music.

Photo Credit: Megan Harper