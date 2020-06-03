Run the Jewels Release Album 'RTJ4' Early for Free

Run The Jewels, the duo of Killer Mike and El-P, have just released their new album RTJ4 two days ahead of its planned release date as a free download and across all digital platforms. The album features collaborations with & contributions from Pharrell Williams, Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Josh Homme, DJ Premier, & more.

Listen below!

State the duo: "f it, why wait? The world is infested with bulls so here's something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.

With sincere love and gratitude,

Jaime and Mike."

For fans looking to do some good through donation, Run The Jewels have provided a list of organizations on their website that are fighting for justice, change, and equity in America, including their longtime allies the National Lawyers Guild which, amongst other things, provides legal representation for lawful protesters. You can find the full list of organizations here: runthejewels.com/pages/donate

RUN THE JEWELS 4 TRACK LISTING

1. yankee and the brave (ep. 4)

2. ooh la la (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

3. out of sight (feat. 2 Chainz)

4. holy calamaf

5. goonies vs. E.T.

6. walking in the snow

7. JU$T (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha)

8. never look back

9. the ground below

10. pulling the pin (feat. Mavis Staples & Josh Homme)

11. a few words for the firing squad (radiation)

Run The Jewels 4 album art by Timothy Saccenti

