Royel Otis to Embark on New Headlining 'Meet Me in the Car Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Songwriting duo and revered live performers, Royel Otis, have announced a new tour. The “meet me in the car tour” will see the guys play venues and select music festivals across North America including Governors Ball Music Festival (New York, NY), Bonnaroo (Manchester, TN) Lollapalooza (Chicago, IL) and Outside Lands (San Francisco, CA) and more.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the pair’s special sold-out shows at famed Los Angeles venue The Troubadour. Having had a legendary run last year, selling out their PRATTS & PAIN and Glory to Glory headlining shows (equating to over 100,000 tickets worldwide), Royel Otis will celebrate their impressive run at tonight’s show while also sharing a glimpse of what fans will experience on the upcoming tour. The shows also precede the release of their newest single, “moody” out this Friday.

Upcoming Royel Otis Live Shows — including “meet me in the car tour” dates:

*Headlining dates are bolded.

5/5/25 Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour (sold out)

5/6/25 Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour (sold out)

6/8/25 New York, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

6/15/25 Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

6/21/25 Lisbon, Portugal @ Meo Kalorma

6/27/25 St.Gallen, Switzerland @ Sittertobel, St. Gallen

6/29/25 Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

7/3/25 Barcelona, Spain @ Vida Festival

7/6/25 Belfort, France @ Eurockéennes

7/7/25 Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival

7/10/25 Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

7/13/25 Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin

7/27/25 Minamiuonuma, Niigata @ Fuji Rock

7/31/25 Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8/1/25 St.Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

8/3/25 Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

8/5/25 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

8/6/25 Portland, OR @ PDX Live at Pioneer Courthouse Square *

8/9/25 San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

8/15/25 Hamburg, Germany @ MS Dockville

8/16/25 Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

8/23/25 Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

8/24/25 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

9/12/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

9/14/25 Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

9/15/25 Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

9/16/25 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^

9/19/25 Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory ^

9/20/25 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s ^

9/28/25 Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

9/30/25 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

10/2/25 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

10/3/25 Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC ^

10/4/25 Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory ^

10/10/25 Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

10/11/25 New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

*= DANCER

^= bby

ABOUT ROYEL OTIS:

Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic’s chance meeting feels almost destined. They were both working at bars and cafes in the same neighborhood (the beachside town of Bondi) before getting together one day in 2019 with their guitars and some song sketches. And without any expectations, they soon spotted it: an unspoken chemistry that resulted in effortless rock wonders, new tunes that somehow seemed as if they’d always existed.

The rest of the world would soon follow suit when the pair became true breakout acts both online and in rock clubs alike with early charmers such as “Oysters in My Pocket” (Bar & Grill EP, 2022) and “Sofa King” (Going Kokomo EP, 2023). Then came their soaring debut album called PRATTS & PAIN and the legendary run that catapulted the band to indie-rock infamy, globally. The album was named for the south London pub where the pair would pen lyrics between sessions with GRAMMY nominated Dan Carey (Wet Leg, Fontaines D.C., Caroline Polachek) and bore hits like “Fried Rice” and “Foam.” Preceding the album’s release in February of 2024, was the pair’s Triple J “Like A Version” recording, taking on Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on The Dancefloor.” The performance became a zeitgeist shaping hit, eventually hitting #1 on Alternative U.S. Radio Chart, #2 on Billboard Alternative Airplay, #5 on Billboard Rock & Alternative and rounding out at the #2 position on Triple J’s Hottest 100 of 2024 charts, earlier this year.

Their twilit cover of the Cranberries’ “Linger,” cut for a Sirius XM Session a few months later, led the band to their first Billboard Hot 100 hit and currently has over 220 million global streams. With the demand for live shows at a high, the guys played more than 100 sold out shows the rest of 2024, selling over 100,000 tickets across Australia, U.K, Europe and U.S. This included multiple nights in major cities like New York (Brooklyn Steel), Chicago (Metro & The Salt Shed) and Los Angeles (The Bellwether). The pair returned home to Australia later that year as one of the most nominated artists at the 2024 ARIA Awards (Australia’s biggest and prestigious music award shows); and went on to win four awards including “Best Rock Album” and “Best Group.” Since their culmination, Royel Otis have drawn from an endless source of good hooks and spirit — riding on their musical chemistry that exudes into mixes of melody and bittersweet humor. Whether it is an original body of work or taking on their favorite song, the pair have cemented their status as one of the most effortless and endearing indie rock bands to emerge this decade.

Photo credit: Alex Wall

Comments