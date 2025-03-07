Rose Betts Shares New Album 'There Is No Ship'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



London-born, LA-based, rising singer-songwriter and multi-hyphenate talent Rose Betts, known for her previous hit “Irish Eyes,” has unveiled her highly anticipated sophomore album, There Is No Ship.

Inspired by films and directors known for blending the surreal with the real, the “Six” video reflects the song’s deeply personal yet somewhat abstract world. Rose adds, “I’ve never wanted to pin this song down to one thing or story. It is a song about my family and I think, in the way that all families are so complex, the song doesn’t bear being cornered into a neat package. I wanted the video to add some emotional weight to how much the song means to me but never to explain it. I hope it opens the song up to even more interpretation and gives the listener even more space to find themselves inside it.”

Drawing from her Irish heritage, the English-born, LA-based singer/songwriter re-imagines traditional Celtic melodies and rhythms, capturing an unbridled spirit while layering in artful and tasteful alt-pop tones. She is the sole writer on the project and takes on co-production, further solidifying her role as a dynamic force. Listen to There Is No Ship here.

Recorded in Los Angeles and Nashville, Rose tapped producers Sean Cook (Shaboozey) and Mark Siegel to help hone the sound of There Is No Ship, whose title references J.R.R. Tolkien's epic fantasy series The Lord of the Rings. "There's a line that the elven character Arwen says when she’s made the decision to stay behind, renounce her immortality, and live a human life so that she can be with the man she loves," Rose says.

"It's a simple line: 'There is no ship that can bear me hence.' The way I chose to interpret the line for this project is that there are some things that you cannot be taken away from. There are some things about yourself that you can never change. Where you grew up, the bones of the city that formed you, your country, and your heritage. For me, the power of these things has come into sharp focus since moving away from them. England will always be my homeland, my heart will always belong there,” says Rose.

Rose, a celebrated figure in the London music scene, transitioned to Los Angeles on the heels of the pandemic, sparking a meteoric rise on social media with viral moments and millions of streams. In 2021, Zack Snyder enlisted her for the Flash's theme in his 'Director's Cut' of Justice League, propelling her into the DC fandom. Additionally, her collaboration with Snyder on one of the theme songs for 'Rebel Moon' underscores her burgeoning impact on the music and film industries.

Following another viral sensation with “Irish Eyes” in early 2023, Rose's acclaim soared, amassing over 20 million streams globally and over 50 million views on TikTok. With an extensive touring history across the UK, including performances at Glastonbury and LFEST and prestigious venues like The Troubadour and Ronnie Scott’s, Rose's sold-out headline show at The Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles marked a significant milestone. Rose is now signed to Nettwerk Music Group. She recently wrapped up her debut U.S. tour, which included several sold-out stops in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and more.

Photo Credit: Catie Lafoon

Comments