Rooster Teeth Names A.J. Feliciano Head of The Roost podcast network

more than 70 shows and productions that achieve more than 290MM monthly impressions

Rooster Teeth, a WarnerMedia company, announced today that A.J. Feliciano has been named Head of The Roost podcast network and now oversees platform and content partnerships for all podcasts in the network. Rooster Teeth's The Roost is the industry-leading video-centric podcast network, boasting a curated collection of more than 70 shows and productions that achieve more than 290MM monthly impressions. In his new role Feliciano will report to Alan Abdine, SVP, Sales, and will work closely with Luis Medina, SVP, Partnerships and Strategy.

Prior to joining Rooster Teeth, Feliciano spent eight years earning his stripes at NBCUniversal as an unscripted development executive overseeing various hit series before later cutting his teeth in the gaming start-up world at VR/AR startup Well Played Studios. Feliciano holds a dual concentration MBA in Marketing and Communications/Media Management from Fordham Gabelli School of Business and a BA in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University. He served as the Vice President of NAMIC-Southern California (National Association for Multiculturalism in Communications. 2015-2017), an advisory board member for the Hollywood Diversity Association (2015-2017), and mentor for Colour Entertainment (2016).

Positioned inside Rooster Teeth and representing more than 280MM incremental views and 10MM audio monthly downloads across its network, The Roost connects quality podcast creators with the advertisers who understand them best. The network specializes in cultivating independent creator brands that align with Rooster Teeth's community-first approach; generating revenue with its turn-key sales, production, marketing, e-commerce, events, and distribution infrastructure. The Roost reaches millennial and Gen Z audiences across all platforms where they watch or listen to podcasts, including video platforms like YouTube, Rooster Teeth FIRST and RoosterTeeth.com, and Spotify's most recent video podcast program. The Roost podcasts are personality-driven and community-focused. The Roost represents Rooster Teeth owned-and-operated podcasts Good Morning from Hell, Face Jam, Off Topic, Always Open, Black Box Down, Red Web and the long-running The Rooster Teeth Podcast which has aired more than 500 episodes over its 12+ years existence. The Roost also represents partners including Zane and Heath: UNFILTERED, This Might Get Weird with Grace Helbig and Mamrie Hart, Phil Defranco's podcast A Conversation With, and Kinda Funny shows.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You