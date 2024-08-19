Ron Pope Details 2025 'Neon and Glass World Tour' Feat. Emily Scott Robinson & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville-based, platinum recording artist, Ron Pope, has announced his “Neon and Glass World Tour,” 28 dates slated for 2025 spanning the EU and the US, with Emily Scott Robinson, Andrea von Kampen, Thunderstorm Artis, and Denitia opening.

“I have put together the most compelling band I've ever played with in my life for these dates,” says Pope. “I've got three other multi-instrumentalists who are all going to blow your minds; we're going to do everything but ride unicycles up there. Expect quiet songs and loud ones, new songs and stuff I wrote before I was old enough to buy a beer,” he continues. “I can't wait to show y'all what we've been cooking up. I've got my old bud Emily Scott Robinson opening in Europe and new friends Thunderstorm Artis, Andrea von Kampen, and Denitia opening in The States. They're all killers and you'll surely lose your mind over them.”

On Friday, August 16th, Pope unveiled his latest single, “I Pray I’ll Be Seeing You Soon,” via Brooklyn Basement Records. The fiddle-laced tune is about missing the one you love, being away from them for too long, and looking forward to being with them again.

“I’ve been with my wife a long time,” Pope says. “After 17 years together and nearly 11 years of marriage, at this point, I can’t see anything keeping us apart except the grave. Morbid? Sure. But also romantic. (‘Morbid Romance’ would be my emo band name, by the way.) I wrote ‘I Pray I’ll Be Seeing You Soon’ last summer at the end of a long tour, as I was taking a train to meet her in London after six weeks apart. I’d been thinking about the places we’ve been together and the adventures we’ve shared. Ours hasn’t always been an easy life, but it’s been beautiful,” he adds. “We’re in this thing for the duration.”

“I Pray I’ll Be Seeing You Soon” follows the playful “Nobody’s Gonna Make It Out Alive,” “I Gotta Change (Or I’m Gonna Die),” a gut-punching commentary on the opioid epidemic, and “I’m Not The Devil (ft. Taylor Bickett).” Each will appear on his next album, slated for a 2025 release.

The fiercely independent artist carved his niche in the digital era's early days with his breakout hit, "A Drop in the Ocean,” which has amassed over 1 billion streams, earning platinum status in the US, alongside double platinum status in Sweden. His prolific songwriting is a natural fit for Music City’s Americana, roots, and country communities, garnering praise from publications such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, CMT, Relix, and The Tennessean.

Pope continues to captivate audiences with his raw authenticity, soul-stirring melodies, introspective lyricism, and profound storytelling – not only with his music. His highly entertaining renditions of his family’s stories have gone viral on social media, garnering millions of views while organically doubling his Instagram following in less than a month.

Beyond his own musical endeavors, Pope writes and produces for other artists, and serves as a guiding light for aspiring musicians navigating the ever-changing landscape of today’s music industry. On Sunday, August 24th, Pope is set to perform at The Long Road festival in the UK, and recently announced a November co-headlining tour with singer-songwriter Joshua Radin across the Western US. Be sure to follow Ron Pope at the links below for all the latest news and updates.

NEON AND GLASS WORLD TOUR DATES

1/17/2025 - The Workmans Club - Dublin, IE*

1/18/2025 - The Black Box - Belfast, UK*

1/19/2025 - Drygate Brewery - Glasgow, UK*

1/20/2025 - Night & Day - Manchester, UK*

1/22/2025 - Paradiso (Upstairs) - Amsterdam, NL*

1/23/2025 - Hebebühne - Hamburg, DE*

1/25/2025 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, SE*

1/26/2025 - Plan B - Malmö, SE*

1/28/2025 - Yuca Club - Cologne, DE*

1/30/2025 - The Garage - London, UK*

2/20/2025 - Old Rock House - St. Louis, MO^

2/21/2025 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL^

2/22/2025 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN^

2/24/2025 - Vivarium - Milwaukee, WI^

2/25/2025 - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN^

2/26/2025 - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern - Cleveland, OH^

2/28/2025 - Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH^

3/1/2025 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA^

3/2/2025 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON^

3/4/2025 - The Iron Horse - Northampton, MA^

3/5/2025 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA**

3/7/2025 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA**

3/8/2025 - Racket NYC - New York, NY**

3/9/2025 - The Atlantis - Washington DC**

3/11/2025 - The Southern Cafe & Music Hall - Charlottesville, VA^^

3/12/2025 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC^^

3/14/2025 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA^^

3/15/2025 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN^^

*w/ Emily Scott Robinson

^w/ Andrea von Kampen

**w/ Thunderstorm Artis

^^w/ Denitia

Photo credit: Nicole Mago

Comments