Rob Thomas Announces At-Home Concert Benefitting Sidewalk Angels Foundation

Multiple-GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Rob Thomas has announced a special intimate performance benefitting Sidewalk Angels Foundation, presented by No Cap. Join Rob and his wife Marisol Thomas from their home on Wednesday, December 23rd at 5p PST/8p EST for the exclusive livestream, tickets are available now via swa.nocapshows.com .

Amidst a challenging year for live music, Thomas became one of the first artists to virtually perform what he coined as #SocialDistanceSessions while quarantined at home. Sidewalk Angels Foundation, an organization founded by Rob and Marisol in 2003, is dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and rescues across the country that help fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice. For more information, please visit sidewalkangelsfoundation.org .

Rob Thomas is one of the most distinctive artists of this or any other era - a gifted vocalist, spellbinding performer, and acclaimed songwriter known worldwide as lead singer and primary composer with Matchbox Twenty as well as for his multi-platinum certified solo work and chart-topping collaborations with other artists. Among his countless hits are solo classics like "Lonely No More," "This Is How A Heart Breaks," and "Streetcorner Symphony," Matchbox Twenty favorites including "Push," "3AM," "If You're Gone," and "Bent," and of course "Smooth," his 3x RIAA platinum certified and 3x GRAMMY Award winning worldwide hit collaboration with Santana which celebrated it's 20th anniversary last year. The first artist to be honored with the Songwriters Hall of Fame's prestigious "Hal David Starlight Award" and recipient of numerous BMI and ASCAP Awards, Thomas has contributed to sales of more than 80 million records.

A charismatic, engaging, and indefatigable live performer, Thomas has spent much of the past two decades on the road, fronting massive world treks with Matchbox Twenty and on his own as well as a series of intimate acoustic tours. The band is set to reunite for their rescheduled Matchbox Twenty 2021 summer tour in July, marking their first outing since 2017's "A Brief History of Everything" tour which marked the 20th anniversary of the band's debut album.

Sidewalk Angels Foundation, founded by Marisol and Rob Thomas in 2003, is dedicated to providing critically needed funds and support to over 20 no-kill animal shelters and animal rescues across the country - including the Caribbean (Puerto Rico, Bahamas, Jamaica), Mexico and now in Serbia - that help to fight for the rights and fair treatment of those with no voice. Organizations doing amazing work, that desperately need our help to continue with rescues, adoptions, building proper shelter facilities, getting proper medical care, low cost spay and neuter programs, helping to teach children kindness and compassion through animals, and advocacy programs such as fighting against cruelty and working to fight against breed discrimination. The foundation also works with homeless shelters that provide for the displaced by meeting the physical needs of people and their pets in crisis; so that families in need are not forced to give up their pets.

In past years, Sidewalk Angels Foundation has helped rescues with no physical structure other than some fencing and sheds, and no real funding, to build proper facilities with indoor and outdoor kennels. They have also helped organizations across the United States with big cross-country rescues and large medical expenses incurred during these rescues (for example, their continued partnership with The Sato Project, helping with the care and transport of animals from PR). Sidewalk Angels Foundation is also committed to helping organizations dedicated to increasing public awareness through educational programs that focus on the frequency of violent crimes against animals, and the correlation between animal abuse and violent behavior towards people.

During this unprecedented time of natural disasters and COVID-19, Sidewalk Angels Foundation tries to step in and help make sure shelters and rescues can continue their work as well as make sure that families can continue to get the care they need for their pets. This past spring they partnered with the HSUS to put together "Rock the House for Animals," a virtual benefit for people, their pets, and shelters impacted by COVID-19.

Sidewalk Angels Foundation has also been a longtime partner with the Global Lyme Alliance to bring awareness about Lyme disease prevention for people and pets, and how to protect all family members from Lyme and tick-borne diseases. For more information, please visit sidewalkangelsfoundation.org .

Photo Credit: Rob Thomas