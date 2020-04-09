Roadside Graves Announce New Full-Length Album

Roadside Graves have carved out a small and strange piece of musical territory over the course of their nearly twenty years together. Their sound emerges as much from their longstanding friendships and personality quirks as it does from their eclectic musical influences.



Out May 22 on Don Giovanni Records, That's Why We're Running Away was engineered and mixed in Brooklyn, NY by Robert Lombardo and mastered at Strange Weather by Daniel Schlett.



On this new record, the group has created a cycle of songs about acceptance - the struggle to accept defeat and loss, and whether to give up peacefully. It's about finding comfort in seeing the reality of a situation and reckoning honestly with your own part in it. If the question is acceptance, one answer then is to run away - not alone, but together. This a record about living in the tiny space between "I want to leave" and "I want to believe."



TRACK LIST



Sit So Close

The Cutter

I Cried

There Was a Way

The Sea Is Empty

Hotel Lights

I Wasted My Life

Dead Kids

Soldiers





