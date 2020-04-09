Roadside Graves Announce New Full-Length Album
Roadside Graves have carved out a small and strange piece of musical territory over the course of their nearly twenty years together. Their sound emerges as much from their longstanding friendships and personality quirks as it does from their eclectic musical influences.
Out May 22 on Don Giovanni Records, That's Why We're Running Away was engineered and mixed in Brooklyn, NY by Robert Lombardo and mastered at Strange Weather by Daniel Schlett.
On this new record, the group has created a cycle of songs about acceptance - the struggle to accept defeat and loss, and whether to give up peacefully. It's about finding comfort in seeing the reality of a situation and reckoning honestly with your own part in it. If the question is acceptance, one answer then is to run away - not alone, but together. This a record about living in the tiny space between "I want to leave" and "I want to believe."
TRACK LIST
Sit So Close
The Cutter
I Cried
There Was a Way
The Sea Is Empty
Hotel Lights
I Wasted My Life
Dead Kids
Soldiers