Rita Ora & Sam Feldt Release 'Follow Me' Single

In a truly star-studded affair, global superstar Rita Ora joins forces with Dutch music legend Sam Feldt for their new single 'Follow Me', co-penned by Ella Henderson on Kygo's Palm Tree Records.

A stunning collaboration between the headline artists, 'Follow Me' sees Ora's distinctive, golden vocals beckon fans deep into the heart of Feldt's trademark uplifting production. Gently padded percussion in the lower ends and rising rivulets of euphoric piano and instrumental chords provide a beautiful backdrop for Ora to soar across, her voice gifting the single real warmth and depth.

Sam Feldt spoke about the single whilst on set for the official video, filmed in Los Angeles by Kygo's go-to film director Johannes Lovund: "For me, 'Follow Me' is all about being there for a special someone, and sticking with them even when times get tough. Working with Rita on this one was a dream come true. I've been a fan of her voice and work for a long time, so I love the fact we were finally able to do a song together. The whole process, from writing the song to filming the music video in the California desert, was so much fun and I hope this resonates in the track for the listener!"

"Dance music has always had a special place in my heart, so being able to work with Sam on 'Follow Me' has been fantastic. He is such a legend, and it's been an honour to work with him on this track," states Rita. Adding, "This song serves as a reminder for us to surround ourselves with people who build us up and stay by our side, especially in times when we feel things are falling apart. I cannot wait for the fans to hear it and see the gorgeous video we have made!"

Rita Ora is an international critically acclaimed singer-songwriter with four #1 UK singles and holds the record for the most Top 10 singles for a British female artist in the UK in history with a total of 13. In 2021, she co-wrote and produced the global collaboration Bang with GRAMMY winning Kazakh DJ and record producer Imanbek. Featuring David Guetta, Gunna and Argentinian rapper KHEA, the four track EP is a mix of modern pop, 80s and 90s club culture and floor-filling house. The EP is the follow up to her album Phoenix, which has amassed over 4 billion streams worldwide, spawned 3 platinum singles and includes "Lonely Together," her collaboration with Avicii which won "Best Dance" VMA at the MTV Video Music Awards. In addition, her debut album, Ora, debuted at #1 on the UK charts and was certified platinum. Rita is also a multi-talented industry leader across TV, culture and fashion, with brand partnerships across key sectors. In 2019 she launched Próspero Tequila with Conecuh Brands, where she serves as Chief Creative Partner. Her film credits include the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Fast & Furious, Southpaw, POKÉMON Detective Pikachu and Twist.

Bursting onto the scene with his 2015 remake of the Robin S' classic 'Show Me Love', then underlining his position as a global heavyweight in 2019 with the 600-million-streaming 'Post Malone (feat. RANI)', Sam Feldt has conquered the world of dance music. Performing at the world's biggest clubs and festivals, including Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, Creamfields and the legendary Coachella, he now has his sights set firmly on the international pop market. After working with Kesha on their 2020 hit 'Stronger' and more recently Sam Fischer on 'Pick Me Up', 'Follow Me' will see the Dutch star become one of the most in-demand music producers of pop-dance crossovers.

His Heartfeldt Records label, launched in 2020, continues to unearth a rising generation of house music stars while his Heartfeldt Foundation drives his message of sustainable entertainment, partnering with Blond:ish's Bye Bye Plastic and working as an ambassador for Plastic Promise and the Plastic Soup Foundation. The multi-platinum-selling DJ and producer has also proven himself an entrepreneur at heart. His platform Fangage, which allows artists and content creators to connect more directly with fans, recently raised over $2.5million in investment funding and saw him invited as a key speaker at November's Web Summit 2021.

