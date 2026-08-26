Riley Green Releases THAT'S JUST ME Title Track Ahead of New Album

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Riley Green has released the title track from his forthcoming record That's Just Me, out September 18 via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.

Written entirely by Green, 'That's Just Me' is a stripped-back acoustic track layered with electric guitars and steady drums that build through the chorus, underscoring his signature heart-on-his-sleeve storytelling. The song is a brooding, slow-burner about refusing to give up on an ex - until the realization sets in that no matter how many times you dial their number, they're never coming back.

'If you're doing fine with your bottle of wine, and baby let that telephone ring/'cause it's just me,' Green sings, full of resignation.

Earlier this morning, Green spoke exclusively with Zane Lowe following the release for Apple Music's 'New Music Daily.'

Tracklist

That's Just Me: My Way (Riley Green)

That's Just Me (Riley Green)

Don't Come Any Closer (Riley Green, Randy Montana, Erik Dylan)

Go Again (featuring Hannah McFarland) (Riley Green)

Imagine That (Riley Green, Jonathan Singleton, Ray Fulcher)

Got That From You (Riley Green, Rhett Akins, Erik Dylan, Nick Walsh)

Bartender In Destin (Sam Banks, Nick Walsh)

Beach Happy (Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover, Corey Crowder)

Think As You Drunk (Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin, Scott Emerick, Toby Keith)

Well Well Whiskey (featuring Jake Worthington) (Riley Green)

P.O.S. (Riley Green, Randy Montana, Erik Dylan, Drake White)

Runs In The Family (Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Jameson Rodgers)

Pave All Them Red Dirt Roads (featuring Brooks & Dunn) (Riley Green, Dallas Davidson)

Lookout Mountain (featuring Randy Owen of Alabama) (Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana, Drake White)

Seven Second Ride (Jimi Bell, Tucker Bethard, Jonathan Singleton)

Radio Road (Riley Green, Erik Dylan)

Ol' Stray Dog (Erik Dylan, Jon Randall)

More Of A Man Than Me (Riley Green)

Ten Pairs of Boots (Joe Fox, Seth Ennis, Chase McGill, Josh Miller)

Earlier this spring, the country superstar made his acting debut on CBS' hit drama series, Marshals, in which he played Garrett, a former Navy SEAL. Continuing his hot streak, Green recently earned his seventh No. 1 at Country radio with and took home an ACM award for Music Event of the Year. Plus, he was also announced as a coach on the upcoming 30th and 31st seasons of NBC's The Voice and he launched his spirits brand Duck Club Bourbon while selling out arenas worldwide, continuing to cement his status as a multi-faceted force in entertainment and an undeniable voice at the forefront of Country Music.

Next up Green will grace the stage on TODAY Show's Summer Concert Series on September 4th and also continue his headlining Cowboy As It Gets Tour, which will take him to major cities and arenas across the country, including Long Beach, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Austin, TX, and more. The forthcoming stops add to Green's largest tour to date, in which he has performed to sold out crowds across the nation, including a career highlight and sold-out performance at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena earlier this year. Joining him on select dates is an exciting lineup of special guests, including Randy Houser, Kashus Culpepper, and Hannah McFarland.

Cowboy As It Gets Tour & Festival Dates

September 6th, 2026 - San José del Cabo, Mexico - Paradisus Los Cabos (Country Splash)

September 10th, 2026 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre•^+

September 11th, 2026 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater•^+

September 12th, 2026 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena•^+

September 17th, 2026 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater•^+

September 18th, 2026 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater•^+

September 19th, 2026 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater•^+

September 24th, 2026 - Long Beach, CA - F&M Bank Amphitheater (*formally known as the Long Beach Amphitheater)•^+

September 25th, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre•^+

September 26th, 2026 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre•^+

October 1st, 2026 - Austin, TX - Moody Center•^

October 2nd, 2026 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino•^

October 3rd, 2026 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino•^

October 4th, 2026 - Decatur, AL - Rock The South

November 21st, 2026 - St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Country Fest

December 6th, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre

December 10th, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre

December 12th, 2026 - Naples, FL - The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón

^Randy Houser +Kashus Culpepper •Hannah McFarland

About Riley Green

CMA and ACM award winner Riley Green returns with his fourth studio album, That's Just Me, arriving September 18 via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. Written and recorded during a pivotal chapter in Green's life and career, the project further showcases one of Country music's strongest songwriting voices.

Since first breaking out with songs like the No. 1 2X-PLATINUM 'There Was This Girl,' the 3X-PLATINUM 'I Wish Grandpas Never Died,' and chart-topping collaborations including 'Half Of Me,' 'you look like you love me,' and 'Different Round Here,' Green has built a career on timeless storytelling that cuts through trends and connects directly with listeners resulting in seven No.1 songs. Among dozens of accolades thus far, Green has won five ACM Awards, picked up four CMA Awards, and received multiple career nominations from the American Music Awards, CMT Awards, and recognitions as Billboard's Hitmaker of the Year, MusicRow Breakout Artist of the Year, a CMT Listen Up Artist, and one of CRS's New Faces of Country Music.

Beyond music, Green continues to expand his reach with several major career milestones. He recently made his acting debut on CBS' Marshals, portraying Garrett, a former Navy SEAL, and was most recently announced as a coach for Season 30 of The Voice. Green's third record, Don't Mind If I Do arrived in 2024 and found him with his breakout hits following its release including 'Don't Mind If I Do,' 'Change My Mind,' 'Jesus Saves,' and his third Country airplay No.1 and solo-cut 'Worst Way.'

An avid outdoorsman, sports fan, and former Jacksonville State University quarterback, Green continues to make an impact beyond music through his brand Duck Club Bourbon and his charitable initiative, Buford Bonds Charitable Fund, which supports community-focused causes and honors the values and small-town spirit that continue to shape both his life and career.

Green is currently on his Cowboy As It Gets Tour, bringing his signature storytelling to fans worldwide. For tickets and more information, visit rileygreenmusic.com.

Photo Credit: David Higgs



Photo Credit: David Higgs

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