Riley Green Releases New Song IMAGINE THAT

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Riley Green has released a new song titled IMAGINE THAT, marking the latest addition to his catalog of country music.

Multi-PLATINUM, ACM and CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Riley Green releases a new song, 'Imagine That,' via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. The track is the latest release featured on his forthcoming album, That's Just Me, due September 18th.

An acoustic yearning track, 'Imagine That,' written by Green alongside Jonathan Singleton and Ray Fulcher, paints the picture of two people who never truly get over each other. The song is a signature Riley Green track, rooted in raw emotion, vivid storytelling, and the kind of stripped-back country sound that has earned him praise from Billboard, which proclaimed that 'Green is bringing smoldering sultriness back to country music,' while American Songwriter noted that he's 'ready to rip your heart out with just his guitar, a lyric, and an undeniable story song that would make any country icon jealous.'

The song follows on the heels of the previously released boozy summer anthem, 'Think As You Drunk,' along with 'My Way,' which was featured on CBS' hit series Marshals and the most recent slow burn duet 'Go Again (ft Hannah McFarland)' on Green's forthcoming record, That's Just Me. The highly anticipated album is a deeply personal multi-faceted body of work that captures the many sides of the country singer as both an artist and songwriter. Produced by Dann Huff, the record explores everything from fleeting love and lingering heartbreak to beachy escapism and country pride in his plainspoken, lived-in style.

In the lead-up to the album's release, Green surprised fans throughout the week by giving them an exclusive preview of several highly anticipated tracks and revealing the album's full tracklist by sharing snippets across his social channels and with a longer preview of the song's audio available exclusively with members of his fan club, Back 40.

Photo Credit: David Higgs



Photo Credit: David Higgs

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