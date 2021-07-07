Rico Nasty Joins LOVE GHOST on 'Wolfsbane'

Hip-Hop rapper Rico Nasty joins Los Angeles-based genre-bending band Love Ghost on their latest single, "Wolfsbane." The song, out Friday, July 16, is about releasing the beast within when someone tries to bring you down. Produced by Mike Summers (Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Tech N9ne, Mac Miller, Wiz Khalifa and others), the song is also an anthem about being yourself and not giving a f what people say about you.

"The production behind this song is fire," says Rico. "It gives two different vibes when the beat switches, bringing a hard rock element."

Love Ghost is known for their hyper-expressive songs. With "Wolfsbane ft. Rico Nasty," the quintet continues their crusade to break generic genre molds by adding another to the catalogue.

Love clings to you forever whether you're in it or out of it. Like an apparition you can't shake, it never leaves. The music of Love Ghost haunts in a similar fashion. The Los Angeles quintet consisting of Finnegan Bell [lead vocals, guitar], Ryan Stevens [bass, backing vocals], Daniel Alcala [guitar, engineer backing vocals], Samson Young [drums, backing vocals], and Cory Batchler [keys, backing vocals], will release "Wolfsbane" on Friday, July 16.