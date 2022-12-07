Richard Lynch to Celebrate Four Decades Of Music With January 2023 Album Release

It's been four incredible decades of singing, writing and performing in honkytonks and country music venues across the US and abroad for Richard Lynch. Every word and every chord that he has sung and played over the years has been accompanied by a note of gratitude...gratitude to the many radio djs who have aired his songs; gratitude to his fans for requesting the songs and buying the tickets; gratitude to his co-writers and musicians who have helped shape his brand of real, traditional and authentic country music; and gratitude to God for blessing him with family and a life doing what he loves doing the most...writing, recording and playing country music.

On January 20th, 2023, Richard Lynch will release his latest collection of original songs. "Radio Friend" contains 12 songs, including the title cut that reached the UK iTunes Top 5. The song also charted in industry trades like PowerSource Magazine, Cashbox, Cross Country USA and Christian Voice. Produced by Lynch and recorded with the multi-platinum Beaird Music Group in Nashville, the "Radio Friend" album contains twelve true-to-life tales.

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH:

Over the past 4 decades, Richard Lynch has compiled a long list of country hits and chart-toppers on both domestic and international sales and radio airplay charts, including multiple #1 iTunes chart singles, several #1 New Music Weekly radio songs, #1 IndieWorld and Roots Music Report chart tracks and a Christian Music Weekly Top 20 single. Richard has been in Billboard Magazine, Taste Of Country, The Boot, CCM Magazine, Country Music People, Maverick, and countless others. He has also appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV and more. He has recorded popular duets with legendary artists like Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams, as well as Grammy Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard Lynch is a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Lynch is also the owner of Keepin' It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH and co-founder of Love Tattoo Foundation that assists veterans.

More details about Richard Lynch and his new album 'Radio Friend' can be seen at http://www.richardlynchband.com