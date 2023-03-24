Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rich Ruth Releases 'Live at Third Man Records' Album

Rich Ruth Releases 'Live at Third Man Records' Album

Rich Ruth - Live at Third Man Records is available to stream now at all DSPs ahead of Ruth's coveted slot at Big Ears Festival next Thursday, March 30.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Nashville-based avant savant Rich Ruth is excited to release the live recording from last year's unforgettable performance at the Third Man Nashville's Blue Room venue to celebrate the release of his album I Survived, It's Over.

Rich Ruth - Live at Third Man Records is available to stream now at all DSPs ahead of Ruth's coveted slot at Big Ears Festival next Thursday, March 30. Today's release is heralded by an immaculate video of Ruth and his band performing "Heavy and Earthbound" at the show.

Later this year, fans will also be able to catch Rich Ruth at Pickathon Music Festival, as well as European dates with Spencer Cullum's Coin Collection, a run of U.S. shows with St. Paul & the Broken Bones, and a June 3 performance at Nashville's Basement East with Crooked Rhythm and Rose Hotel. Find the full list of tour dates below.

In addition to receiving the coveted Album Of The Day slot on Bandcamp upon release, I Survived, It's Over received significant adoration from UNCUT, MOJO, Aquarium Drunkard, Nowness, Nashville Scene, AllMusic and many more. More recently, Ruth hit the road for an extensive run of dates with Circles Around The Sun.

Rich Ruth - a.k.a. veteran Nashville-based musician Michael Ruth - took a break from touring with various bands in 2018 and dedicated himself to composing ambient music in his small home studio, focusing on the diverse traditions of ambient, new age, spiritual jazz, Kosmiche, and minimalist music. His ideas became fully realized with the inclusion of additional players, pairing his repetitive, droning synthesizer movements with spur-of-the-moment improvisation to transform the material into something much more lush and unpredictable.

One summer morning, Ruth was held up at gunpoint and carjacked by two people outside of his home. His music allowed him to work through this personal struggle, infusing his 2019 debut album, Calming Signals, with striking layers of angst and emotion. Where There's Life followed in 2021, a collection of meditative pieces written in the early months of the pandemic manifesting the collective sense of uncertainty and solitude of the time.

Recorded in 2020 in the midst of the pandemic and in the wake of a series of tornadoes that wreaked havoc upon his North Nashville neighborhood, I Survived, It's Over sees Rich Ruth pushing his music even further into heretofore untapped sonic and emotional terrain.

Melding inventive sound exploration, complex instrumentation - from shredding guitars and swelling strings to flutes, saxophones, pedal steel, and more - and a transcendent passion for nature, Ruth has created a milestone work of organic, symphonic power, a deeply affirmative musical movement that transforms the unease and sorrow of this difficult era into something strong and true and beautiful.

"Working on this music is a daily meditation," says Rich Ruth. "I wanted to encapsulate the tranquility and disarray found within this process."

Listen to the new single here:



Nickel Creek Releases New Album Celebrants Photo
Nickel Creek Releases New Album 'Celebrants'
Across 18 tracks, the group addresses love, friendship and time with lyrics both poetic and plain-spoken, as they see bridges built, crossed, burned and rebuilt. Recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, the album was produced by longtime collaborator Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Grace Potter, Weezer) and features Mike Elizondo on bass.
Shania Twain Recruits Malibu Babie For Giddy Up! Cover Photo
Shania Twain Recruits Malibu Babie For 'Giddy Up!' Cover
Shania Twain announced the release of a collaboration with trailblazing female producer Malibu Babie [Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj]. The remix arrives on the heels of Shania’s three exclusive Spotify Singles—“Queen of Me (Acoustic)” and her covers of “Falling” by Harry Styles and “Spoonful” by Howlin’ Wolf.
Luke Combs Releases New Album Gettin Old Photo
Luke Combs Releases New Album 'Gettin' Old'
Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You. Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.'
Ed Sheeran Returns With New Single Eyes Closed Photo
Ed Sheeran Returns With New Single 'Eyes Closed'
Global superstar Ed Sheeran has returned with a brand new song “Eyes Closed” – the lead single off of his forthcoming album “ – “ (pronounced Subtract) - alongside its official video. Ed originally wrote “Eyes Closed” a few years back. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates and details on his new Disney+ docu-series!

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary ConcertPhotos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary Concert
March 24, 2023

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Music Man) hosted last night’s star-studded “Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway” concert at Lincoln Center. The concert also features Sara Bareilles, Corbin Bleu, Norm Lewis, Patina Miller, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Check out photos of Foster hosting now!
Video: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon MusicVideo: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon Music
March 24, 2023

In Big Boss, a young woman from Chicago struggles to make it in the unpredictable, callous, male-dominated music industry, only to realize the greater challenge was learning to trust her own instincts. Written and directed by Keke Palmer, this video is her true story of perseverance, self-love, impenetrable faith, and survival of spirit.
Lights to Release 'dEd' in AprilLights to Release 'dEd' in April
March 24, 2023

Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, ironically, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. The announcement is heralded by the release of “Voices Carry (dEd version),” which is available now. dEd is available for presave now via Fueled By Ramen.
IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'
March 24, 2023

Maryland auteur IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) keeps the new music coming with his propulsive new single “850” featuring Rich The Kid. Supremely bold and confident, the track demonstrates IDK’s winning brand of showmanship. It follows the blistering 'Radioactive,' which kicked off his 2023 campaign.
Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'
March 24, 2023

Foals unveiled a thrilling new twist on their sound as they release the new Dan Carey version of ‘2am’. The track is the first to be taken from their eagerly anticipated new project ‘Life Is Dub.' ‘Life Is Dub’ sees Dan Carey rework the entire critically acclaimed ‘Life Is Yours’ album through a heavyweight dub prism.
share