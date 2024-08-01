Revivalists Frontman David Shaw Releases New Solo Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed singer-songwriter David Shaw has shared his intensely personal new single, “Take A Look Inside,” available today via his own Yokoko Records. A meditation on past traumas and a beacon of love, hope, and positivity going forward, the track is accompanied by an animated official music video, directed by Texas-based graphic and motion designer Andrew Knives, premiering now on YouTube.

“I went out to my studio, and this idea came to me,” says David Shaw. “I made the beginning riff followed by the beat, bassline, and the chords. I wrote the lyrics, and it was done. It started with one of those meditation experiments to just sit down. It’s a snapshot of where I’m at in my life at this time.”

Produced by Shaw at Esplanade Studios in his adopted home base of New Orleans, LA, “Take A Look Inside” follows Shaw’s powerful “Alabama,” Shaw’s heartfelt response to the ongoing battle against women’s reproductive rights as well as this spring’s Alabama Supreme Court ruling that embryos created during IVF fertility treatments should be considered children. Shaw’s frustration – as well as the recent birth of his daughter – inspired his emotional return to the feelings originally captured while recording at the historic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL.

Known far and wide as frontman for The Revivalists, Shaw will mark the arrival of “Take A Look Inside” – and more new music to come – with a series of eagerly awaited headline dates. The “Take A Look Inside Tour” begins October 31 at New Orleans, LA’s historic Tipitina’s and then travels through late November. Support on select dates comes from Crowe Boys (October 31-November 13) and Leah Belvins (November 15-25). VIP packages will be available featuring an exclusive pre-show experience with Shaw including an acoustic soundcheck performance, personal photo, and more. Additional dates will be announced. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.davidshaw.com/shows.

This weekend will see Shaw hosting David Shaw’s Big River Get Down, a very special hometown festival event set for Saturday, August 3 at Hamilton, OH’s RiversEdge Amphitheater. Headlined by The Revivalists, Big River Get Down also includes a sold-out VIP acoustic solo performance from Shaw at the intimate Fitton Center for Creative Arts on Friday, August 2. Limited General Admission tickets for Saturday, August 3 are available now HERE.

Shaw is also slated for top-billed solo appearances at Austin, TX’s Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday, October 4 and Sunday, October 13. In addition, The Revivalists have a wide range of festival dates and headline shows slated through mid-October. For more information re: The Revivalists, please see www.therevivalists.com/tour.

AVID SHAW - TOUR 2024

AUGUST

2 – Hamilton, OH – David Shaw’s Big River Get Down (SOLD OUT)

3 – Hamilton, OH – David Shaw’s Big River Get Down (w/ The Revivalists)

OCTOBER

4 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *

13 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *

31 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s †

NOVEMBER

1 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen †

2 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse †

5 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle †

6 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East †

8 – Columbus OH – A&R Music Bar †

9 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue †

12 – St. Louis, MO – Old Rock House †

13 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar †

15 – Denver, CO – Summit ^

16 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up ^

19 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater ^

20 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile ^

22 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent ^

24 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom ^

25 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up ^

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Special Guests Crowe Boys

^ w/ Special Guest Leah Belvins

David Shaw made an extraordinary solo debut with 2021’s eponymous David Shaw, exemplifying his hard-working and courageous nature as he placed a renewed focus on self-care and personal growth. Produced by GRAMMY® Award-winner Jack Splash (Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys, Solange), the album saw the singer, songwriter, musician and producer following the direction of his own internal compass, riling up his raw rock ‘n’ roll impulses as he opens up like never before as a lyricist, poet, and storyteller. Noticing something within himself that, as he says, he “needed to water,” Shaw began to create a new personal equilibrium in his life. Listening solely to his own creative impulses, Shaw constructed a studio in his backyard where the songs took shape before recording at The Parlor Recording Studio in his home base of New Orleans, LA. Accompanying Shaw on the album is an ensemble of talented musicians and friends including Neal Francis (vocals/guitar), PJ Howard (drums), Mike Starr (bass), and Chris Gelbuda (guitar).

In addition to The Revivalists’ five studio albums – which have over 1 billion worldwide streams and include the RIAA Double Platinum-certified #1 hit, “Wish I Knew You” – Shaw spearheaded the creation of the band’s RevCauses, a philanthropic umbrella fund supporting organizations dedicated to investing in our communities, health, and environment. By donating a portion of ticket sales, through fan donations, and a variety of other fundraising efforts, the band assists multiple national and local organizations in building a better future. Current organizations benefitting from RevCauses include After School Matters, Mercy Ships, Musically Fed, Trans Lifeline, ACLU of Louisiana, Healing Minds NOLA, New Orleans Family Justice Alliance, and Restore The Mississippi River Delta.

Photo Credit: Skylar Watkins

