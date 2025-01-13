Restless Road Is 'Goin' Out Like That' On 2025 Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Already starting the year off strong with new music, country powerhouse band Restless Road keeps the momentum rolling with the announcement of their 2025 headlining Goin' Out Like That Tour. Joined by special guest Kelsey Hart, the trio maps out 2025 with 20 stops across North America this spring, visiting major markets such as Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago and more. Artist presale begins Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. local time with public onsale beginning Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and more information, visit restlessroad.com.

“We're so excited to hit the road again in 2025,” shares Restless Road. “This past year on tour was incredible, and we were blown away by the energy from everyone who came out to our shows. Seeing fans show up from all around the world meant so much to us. We're so thankful and can't wait to do it all over again this spring!”

Restless Road's touring schedule follows a run of headline shows in 2024 on their Last Rodeo Tour. The group wrapped up the year with sold-out shows across Europe and the U.K., including stops in Berlin, Munich and London, which proved “a fitting end to a stellar run of nine shows” (Country in the UK).

The band kicked off 2025 strong with the release of “Work On Me” earlier this month. Touted as “one of their absolute best” by Country Swag and a “powerful, pop-inflected ballad” that “marks an auspicious musical start for the new year” by Billboard, “Work On Me” brings their New Year's resolutions to life in this smooth, country ballad. Written by Restless Road, Jacob Davis and Joe Fox, the “trio's flawless harmonies and individual vocal talents” (Billboard) shine through as the band dedicates to being the best version of themselves.

ABOUT RESTLESS ROAD:

Made up of three different but complementary voices, country band Restless Road (Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols and Colton Pack) is “one of the most intriguing and exciting acts of the year” (Wide Open Country). Praised by People, Taste of Country, Billboard and more, the band's powerhouse harmonies and soul-baring lyrics have accumulated over 300 million cumulative career streams and amassed a following of over 5 million on their social media platforms. As NBC's TODAY host Hoda Kotb put it, “That harmony…you feel it in your soul.”

In 2023, the band released their debut album Last Rodeo. The 18-track album features buzzworthy tracks “Last Rodeo,” “I Don't Wanna Be That Guy,” “Sundown Somewhere,” “On My Way,” their SiriusXM The Highway No. 1 hit “Growing Old With You” and fan favorite “Bar Friends.” In 2024, Restless Road toured on their headline Last Rodeo Tour selling out New York City's Gramercy Theater, Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, London's Lafayette and more as well as played the U.K. 's C2C: Country to Country Music Festival. The band recently wrapped on the road with Brett Young and returned to the U.K. & Europe for their headline tour at the end of 2024. They have also toured with Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson,Tim McGraw, Cole Swindell and made stops at Stagecoach, CMA Fest and many more festivals across the globe. They have performed on ABC's The Bachelor, and have been featured by CMT, EXTRA, TODAY and more. They were also named as one of Spotify's Hot Country Artists To Watch and Opry's NextStage Artists. With all signs indicating Restless Road as a contender for best new vocal group, its members continue to write, sing and perform together as they take the next steps down country music's long and winding road.

Photo credit: Robby Klein

