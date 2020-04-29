Reservoir Signs Writer-Producer Keith 'Ten4' Sorrells To A Worldwide Publishing Deal

Reservoir announces the signing of writer-producer Keith "Ten4" Sorrells to a worldwide publishing deal, through its joint venture with producer Oak Felder. The deal includes global rights to Sorrell's entire catalog of works including #1 comeback single "I Love Me" performed by Demi Lovato and new single "Actions" by John Legend.



The latest addition to Oak Felder's protégé production group, The Orphanage, which also includes Reservoir writers Trevor Brown and Zaire Koalo, Sorrells recently co-wrote and/or co-produced a trio of lead singles for major label artists. His Demi Lovato collaboration, "I Love Me," went to #1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart, and was debuted by Lovato as the lead single off her comeback seventh studio album, set to release this year. In support of the single's release, she recently performed the track on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition. Moreover, Sorrells co-wrote "Actions" the latest single from John Legend, and the first track off his forthcoming album. Like Lovato, Legend similarly appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition to debut the track live. Sorrells also co-wrote Anne-Marie's February 2020 single, "Birthday," which racked up over 31 million streams on Spotify and was a Top 10 hit in five countries.



A skilled songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Sorrells has been in the studio with Kehlani, Kiana Ledé, PRETTYMUCH, Alina Baraz, JoJo, and more. Like Oak, Sorrells works out of Su Casa Studios in Sherman Oaks, California, and is managed by Milk & Honey.



"Oak has been such an amazing mentor and friend to me. He's taught me so much about music and even more about life," said Sorrells. "I'm so incredibly thankful for him and both The Orphanage and Reservoir teams for accepting me into the fold. There are no other people I'd rather be making music with."



"I've had the blessing of seeing and helping Keith progress from a wet behind the ears, super new beginner, to a monstrous powerhouse of a producer," added Felder. "He truly is a student who fills me with pride, a great friend, and a future legend. Welcome to the high ground!"



"It's pretty incredible to see a young songwriter have huge success with three major label releases recorded by A-list artists right out of the gate, but that just speaks to Keith's talent," said Reservoir EVP of Creative Donna Caseine. "Oak has fostered such a wonderful community of writer-producers in The Orphanage. We're very proud to be a part of it and welcome Keith into the family."





Related Articles View More Music Stories