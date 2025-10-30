Reneé Rapp Releases 'Lucky' for New Movie NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp has lent her voice to the Now You See Me franchise with her brand-new song, "Lucky," an original record created for Lionsgate’s upcoming film Now You See Me: Now You Don't. Out now, the song will be prominently featured as the movie’s end title track. Listen to the song ahead of the movie's theatrical release on November 14, 2025.

Earlier this year, Reneé Rapp earned her first-ever #1 album in the UK and the Netherlands with her sophomore effort BITE ME (released 8/1 on Interscope Records). The project marked Rapp’s most successful offering to date, selling over 64K equivalent album units within the first week of release, and debuting in the top 10 in 5 countries, including the UK, Netherlands, Australia and Germany. BITE ME also hit #1 on the Billboard chart for Pure US Album Sales and #3 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Rapp is currently wrapping up the highly successful BITE ME Headlining Tour, her largest run to date and first to feature as an arena headlining act. This extensive North American stretch has been marked by career-defining performances at premier venues, including a monumental sold-out night at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, and a stellar performance at The Forum in Los Angeles. The BITE ME Tour is slated to finalize its North American run on November 7 in Charlotte, NC.

In Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher) are back — to unite with a new generation of illusionists (Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt) for their most global, high-stakes magical adventure yet. Their mission: Expose the corruption of Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), a powerful diamond heiress with ties to arms dealers, traffickers, and warlords.

Aided by the legendary Thaddeus (Morgan Freeman), the two generations of magicians must overcome their differences to try and defeat their cunning and dangerous adversary, in this magic-fueled heist filled with the franchise’s signature twists, turns, and thrilling reveals.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt, with Rosamund Pike, and Morgan Freeman. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Seth Grahame-Smith and Michael Lesslie and Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, with a story by Eric Warren Singer, based on characters created by Boaz Yakin & Edward Ricourt, and produced by Alex Kurtzman, p.g.a., Roberto Orci, and Bobby Cohen, p.g.a.

ABOUT RENEÉ RAPP:

Reneé Rapp is a critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate with experience in music, film and TV acting, and Broadway. After landing her breakout role as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway, Rapp eventually turned her attention to her solo music career in 2022. That year saw the release of her debut EP, Everything to Everyone, which featured standout tracks “Too Well,” and “In The Kitchen.” Following the momentum of Everything to Everyone, Rapp released her first full-length studio album Snow Angel in 2023. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview about that album here.

Across her career, Rapp has played to packed crowds at festivals across the globe, including Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Boston Calling, and many more. She’s been nominated for two MTV VMA Awards, in the categories of ‘Best New Artist’ and ‘PUSH Performance of the Year,’ and held performance spots on a number of coveted television programs including Saturday Night Live, The Today Show’s Summer Concert Series, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and more.

Photo Credit: Zora Sicher