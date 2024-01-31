Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette To Headline Inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

Red hot chili peppers, Gwen Stefani, Alanis Morissette to headline inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival in Saint Paul, MN on July 19-20, 2024. Presale tickets available Friday, February 2 at 10am CT.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gwen Stefani, and Alanis Morissette will headline the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on July 19-20 at Harriet Island Regional Park in Saint Paul, MN.

Sitting along the majestic Mississippi River, the festival will feature more than 20 artists across two stages with powerhouse performances from The Black Crowes, The Offspring, Hippo Campus, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, The Head and The Heart and many more. Fans will enjoy curated local food vendors, historic riverboat rides and more underneath the giant cottonwoods of the park.

Sign up now for a presale passcode at MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com. The presale begins Friday, February 2 at 10AM CT. A general on-sale will follow on Friday, February 2 at 11AM CT for any remaining tickets. 1-Day and 2-Day GA, GA+, VIP, Riverboat VIP, and Platinum tickets will be available.

Set sail on the Mississippi River with Riverboat VIP (21+), offering guaranteed exclusive access to Padelford Riverboats with relaxed seating, shade, private restrooms and a 60-minute cruise along the river with complimentary margarita happy hour and DJ set on the Padelford Riverboats, among other VIP amenities.

Additional premium ticket experiences include GA+, offering access to the GA+ Lounge featuring relaxed seating, air-conditioned restrooms, private bar and dedicated food for purchase. VIP offers all GA+ amenities plus access to an exclusive viewing platform at the main stage, dedicated entry lane into the festival, unlimited access to the VIP Lounge and more.

Platinum tickets offer all VIP amenities plus front-of-stage viewing at the main stage, exclusive viewing at the second stage soundboard with select complimentary beverages, unlimited access to the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge at Wigington Pavilion with indoor and outdoor seating, complimentary full-service bar and all-day dining, and a dedicated Platinum Concierge to assist with any festival needs. For the full list of amenities, visit MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com/Tickets.

Sign up for official festival SMS and email lists to be the first to receive new information at MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com, and follow along on social media to stay in the loop for all festival announcements on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival is produced by C3 Presents, the team behind Austin City Limits Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Sea.Hear.Now, Shaky Knees, Innings and Extra Innings Festivals, Oceans Calling Festival and many more.



