Red City Radio Presents Live at Gothic Theatre

Punk-rockers Red City Radio are gearing up for their upcoming live stream concert Live at Gothic Theatre, streaming via Veeps on June 23 and have announced that Ian Legge aka "The Punk Cellist" will be joining the band for a once in a lifetime performance. With production from Emmy Award Winning Cinematographer John Barnhardt and award-winning Aaron Pendergast, engineering by Felipe Patino (Greendoor Recordings), mixing by Mike Kennerty (All American Rejects) and mastering by Jason Livermore (The Blasting Room), this is set to be a livestream like no other. This performance will also mark the first time that Red City Radio will be performing songs from their 2020 Pure Noise Records release Paradise.

Tickets for are available today at https://redcityradio.veeps.com/. Fans that attend the livestream will also have access to an exclusive limited run of merchandise.

"We know we're late to table with the live stream, but being spread out over Oklahoma, California and Calgary - the logistics, along with travel restrictions, made it a bit more tricky. We really wanted to give our fans something special to show our appreciation for their continued support of our band during the Covid shut down. We put together a talented team, an incredible music venue and an immersive experience to make it worth the wait for the fans," shares Ryan Donovan. "To say we're excited about this is an understatement. We're looking forward to the synergy of just being on a stage together and playing rock and roll again. It will also be the first time we're able to perform songs from our latest album 'PARADISE.' Much love to all our fans of old, and new, and we'll see you on June 23rd!"

Paradise was recorded at The Cereal Box in Edmond, OK with frequent collaborator Kennerty - who also produced and recorded the band's 2018 SkyTigers EP - and mastered at the Blasting Room by Jason Livermore. Available to stream and purchase today via Pure Noise Records, Paradise is full of the same unstoppable, unfwithable disposition and the resilience that has flowed through music since the band started life in 2007.

While there is positivity within these songs, the bare-bones emotional charge that has always defined Red City Radio is still very present. Musically, too, the band continues to expand and evolve - while the Fest-style punk of their early years is still audible in the framework of their songs, this is a band that has vastly expanded its horizons. Listen to the heavy hearted opener "Where Does The Time Go?", the desperation of the apocalyptic "100,000 Candles", the yearning chorus of which asks 'Why is the world on fire?' - written before this year had even begun - or the sample of spiritual teacher Ram Dass talking about the nature of decay, and how it's both beautiful and horrible at the same time, at the start of "Love A Liar", which encapsulates the philosophy and attitude that, now more than ever, continues to drive Red City Radio.

Paradise is available to purchase and stream today at https://smarturl.it/RCR_Stores.