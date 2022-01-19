Recording Academy Appoints Jennifer Jones To Executive Vice President Of Legal Affairs

The Recording Academy® announced today that Jennifer Jones has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Legal Affairs, effective immediately. Reporting to CEO Harvey Mason jr., Jones oversees the Academy's day-to-day legal matters and is the advisor to the Academy's Board of Trustees, senior Recording Academy staff, the senior leadership of its affiliates, and other areas within the organization.

She also acts as the liaison between the Academy's business units and outside counsel, and supports and facilitates these interactions to enforce the Academy's intellectual property rights. She is responsible for managing the organization's legal affairs department covering contract law, employment law, privacy and data protection, intellectual property, advocacy, and not-for-profit governance.

"Taking a fresh look at the Academy's legal practices and ensuring they are best in class is crucial as we continue the organization's growth and transformation," said Mason. As a new and very important strategic advisor for the Academy, Jennifer will strengthen our leadership team as we push toward our goal of doing more to service our music community. We're thrilled to welcome her to the Academy family."

Prior to joining the Recording Academy, Jones was an attorney for 17 years at the international law firm Proskauer Rose LLP, where she served as counsel and advisor to clients in the arts, entertainment and sports industries. In her role, Jones worked with the Recording Academy for over a decade, advising the Academy and its affiliates on a broad range of legal matters.

Jones holds a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School and a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley. She is admitted to practice in California, New York and Illinois.

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards® - music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.