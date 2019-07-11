Rare Form Shares Darkwave Sounds On Debut Single, ALL NIGHT

Rare Form is the new project from New York City underground nightlife icon Prince Terrence. Rare Form makes ethereal post-apocalyptic slow jams; an unlikely fusion of Darkwave and R&B. Prince Terrence's richly layered vocals accompany the hallucinatory lullabies, taking the listener on a dark & evocative journey. A sensual narcosis: Diffused electronic beats, orchestral ballads and drugged out party vibes infused with pop sensibility. Rare Form's first single "All Night" is the debut release on Cell Laboratories,the brand new record label and online magazine created by Prince Terrence and The Rapture's Mattie Safer.



Prince Terrence is largely known as one of the go to live drummers for the best in the industry , having played with artists such as Santigold, Diplo/Major Lazer, Steve Aoki, Louis Tomlinson (One Direction), Spank Rock, Amazing Baby, and Heartsrevolution. Initially cutting his teeth in the underground punk scene of Louisville, KY, Terrence relocated to New York City in 2008 to become the drummer for Island/Def Jam recording artist Young Love. Shortly thereafter Terrence set out on his own, fronting the goth punk darlings Hussle Club in 2009. Speaking about the musical pathways leading to Rare Form, Terrence says "My early music ventures in high school and middle school were punk and hardcore. So I feel like Rare Form is the softcore to the hardcore. The antithesis of my previous works. But it's still me, so many may say it's quite similar at the same time."

Indeed, for anyone familiar with Prince Terrence's previous project, Hussle Club, the thruways are clear. Though sonically different, both projects explore similar themes, drawing on the grit and glamour of New York City nightlife for inspiration. "My style of writing usually draws from life experiences and since I'm out all night nearly every night of my life, this song feels like it wrote itself." The song has a dark cinematic feel to it, yet feels inviting and inclusive, drawing the listener into the world that Rare Form has created. Says Terrence, "certain songs make you feel like you're in a movie and the song is part of that soundtrack. I tend to gravitate toward creating soundtracks for the given environment and surroundings."



In Hussle Club, Prince Terrence, a multi-talented instrumentalist and vocalist, single-handedly wrote all the songs, sang lead vocals and performed all of the live instruments in the studio including guitar, bass, drums, keys and vocals. As Hussle Club, he released the raw and gritty "Loose Tights" 7" record via New York streetwear brand Mishka and the dark electronic Children Of The Underground EP through Scion A/V. With a gritty, cool, yet highly accessible appeal, his songs have been licensed for various commercials includingChase Bank, Axe Bodywash, Just For Men and Scion. Hussle Club was also hand selected for a full U.S. tour opening for Peter Murphy of Bauhaus.



As a guest vocalist Terrence was handpicked to sing on Australian producer Beni's dance anthem titled "Last Night" which was released on the full length House Of Beni via Australia's Modular Recordings. The song was the best selling single on the album and was such a hit that they did 2 more tracks, "Summer's Gone" and "Love On The Run" also released through Modular. In 2015, Prince Terrence performed the feature vocals on Brooklyn house music producer (and Cobra Starship alumni) LEFTI's track titled "On & On". On his collaboration LEFTI told Billboard that Prince Terrence's vocals"really drove the evolution of the song's sound."



With Rare Form's debut EP on the near horizon, 2019 is the year that Prince Terrence has fully come into his own self contained entity, blending his early subculture roots with a dark yet infectious modern R&B aesthetic. The result is a hypnotic must­ hear sound with a strong vision, one that dives deep into the unknown depths of the soul, redefining the boundaries of pop and R&B in the process. Says Terrence, "as we advance in life, I feel it's important to proceed on the path that we desire while staying relevant by adapting to changes in the environment and surroundings. I see this music as a metamorphosis." Indeed, with Rare Form's debut single "All Night" we see the next wave in dark, cinematic R&B, sure to find its way into playlists, clubs and earbuds everywhere.

