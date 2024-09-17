Randy Travis' More Life Tour Reveals 2025 Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country Music Hall of Famer Randy Travis has announced that the More Life Tour will hit the road again in 2025! Following a successful 2024 run, Randy, his original touring band, and special guest vocalist James Dupré are ready to bring this extraordinary musical experience to fans across the country. The tour promises an unforgettable journey through Travis' chart-topping hits, enhanced by video highlights from his celebrated career in music, film and television. Presale begins September 18 at 10 A.M., with public tickets available on Friday, September 20 at 10 A.M. Fans can find ticket information at RandyTravis.com.

Although Travis won't perform vocally due to the stroke he suffered in 2013, he will appear on stage with his wife, Mary, engaging with fans, interacting with the band, and celebrating the music. Dupré and the band will perform all of his iconic No. 1 hits, including “On the Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and “Three Wooden Crosses.”



“The More Life Tour celebrates something so much more than a musical moment in time—it’s a gift to me to spend time with my fans, and my band, as James Dupre perfectly presents the songs that best define my career. We look forward to seeing you all somewhere along the way,” said Randy Travis.



“I’m thrilled and honored to hit the road again with my hero and friend, Randy Travis. I’m looking forward to meeting and singing along with all the Randy Travis fans in 2025,” said James Dupré.



The 2024 More Life Tour kicked off at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in June, following the May release of Travis’ latest single, “Where That Came From.” The single debuted at No. 45 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. With the assistance of AI, this marked Travis’ first recording in over a decade, reuniting with longtime producer Kyle Lehning and a team of talented musicians. The release was met with excitement from fans and received an enthusiastic reception from country radio. Additionally, the Travises recently testified before Congress in Washington, D.C., in support of the American Music Fairness Act.

More Life Tour 2025 Dates:

Jan. 10, 2025 – Tulsa, Okla. – Osage Casino

Jan. 11, 2025 – Little Rock, Ark. – Robinson Center

Jan. 23, 2025 – Charlotte, N.C. – Oven Auditorium

Jan. 24, 2025 – Augusta, Ga. – Miller Theatre

Jan. 25, 2025 – Orange Park, Fla. – Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts

Jan. 28, 2025 – The Villages, Fla. – Sharon Morse PAC

Feb. 1, 2025 – Arcadia, Fla. – Turner Center

Feb. 8, 2025 – Scottsdale, Ariz. – Virginia Piper Theatre

Feb. 10, 2025 – San Luis Obispo, Calif. – CAL Poly State PAC

Feb. 11, 2025 – Bakersfield, Calif. – Fox Theatre

Feb. 12, 2025 – Santa Barbara, Calif. – Lobero Theatre

Feb. 14, 2025 – Monterey, Calif. – Golden State Theatre

Feb. 15, 2025 – Visalia, Calif. – Visalia Fox Theatre

Feb. 23, 2025 – Mason City, Iowa – North Iowa Community College

March 20, 2025 – Cedartown, Ga. – Cedartown PAC

March 21, 2025 – Princeton, W.Va. – Chuck Mathena Center

March 22, 2025 – Ashland, Ky. – Paramount Theatre

April 10, 2025 – Joliet, Ill. – Rialto Square

April 11, 2025 – Effingham, Ill. – Effingham Performance Center

April 25, 2025 – New Philadelphia, Ohio – Kent State PAC

April 26, 2025 – Clarksburg, W.Va. – Robinson Grand PAC

May 11, 2025 – Arlington, Texas – Arlington Music Hall

May 12, 2025 – Branson, Mo. – Clay Cooper Theater

About Randy Travis

With lifetime sales exceeding 25 million, Randy Travis is one of the most successful multi-genre artists of all time and a 2016 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986. His accolades include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, 10 American Music Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, seven Music City News Awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association Awards. Three of his performances earned CMA Song of the Year honors: “On the Other Hand” (1986), “Forever and Ever, Amen” (1987), and “Three Wooden Crosses” (2002). To date, he has 23 No. 1 singles, 31 Top 10 hits, and more than 40 appearances in feature films and television shows. His discography includes four Gold albums, four Platinum albums, one Double Platinum album, one Triple Platinum album, and one Quintuple Platinum album. In 1992, Travis was recognized by the USO for his support and dedication to US Troops, including five USO tours, and was named the recipient of the Bob Hope Entertainment Award. In 2004, Travis was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is celebrated on Nashville's Music City Walk of Fame. Since his near-fatal stroke in 2013, Travis, with the support of his wife Mary and rigorous physical therapy, has made significant strides in his recovery, including improvements in speaking, walking and singing. In 2019, he released his critically acclaimed memoir Forever and Ever, Amen, co-authored with Ken Abraham. In 2021, CMT named Travis the CMT Artist of a Lifetime. In 2022, he released his award-winning documentary More Life garnering six Telly Awards. In May 2024, With the assistance of AI, Travis and Warner Music Nashville released “Where That Came From,” marking his first new recording in over a decade, showcasing his signature vocals. The single debuted at No. 45 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, receiving an enthusiastic reception from both fans and country radio. For more information, visit RandyTravis.com.

Photo credit: Marisa Taylor

