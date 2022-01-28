Raleigh Keegan Releases Brand-New Track 'New To Nashville'

Breakout Country artist Raleigh Keegan has released a brand-new track called "New To Nashville," available everywhere now.

Written by Keegan with Daniel Leathersich and Ryan Brisotti, "New To Nashville" is the first track from his forthcoming new EP, A Tale of 7 Cities. The new EP follows his critically acclaimed debut full-length album, Clocks Roll Forward, which released last October.

"I wanted to start with 'Nashville' because it's where I am now," shares Raleigh of the new track. "A place where dreams are made, but no shortage of dreams don't come true also. This song tells both sides of that story."

"New To Nashville" is the first of seven city-themed songs from A Tale of 7 Cities, which he has co-produced with Chad Judd. "When I am trying to decide what to do next with my music, I look through my phone full of songs that I have written and start trying to recognize themes or patterns," Raleigh says of the EP. "I noticed that I had a few songs with city titles in them, and thought about the classic 'A Tale Of Two Cities.' As a songwriter, I frequently flip things and try to make them different. I'm also a sucker for an alliteration, so I modified it to 'A Tale of 7 Cities' because I love how it sounds. That's where this journey all began!"

Honesty is front and center in Raleigh's songwriting. As an independent artist, Raleigh has always been driven. He sold his house in order to pay for his first EP and pounded the pavement by booking over 150 shows per year on his own in the first 3 years of his career, including an opening slot for Keith Urban. He has grown his loyal social media fan base to nearly 150k followers and has more than 200k monthly listeners across platforms.

Raleigh has accumulated nearly 10 million streams across his catalog to date, and has opened for artists such as Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Drake White, and Mitchell Tenpenny. Raleigh has been featured in publications such as Tennessean, People, Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, Billboard, Music Row, Sounds Like Nashville, Taste of Country, Holler and more.

Listen to the new single here: