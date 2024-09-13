RYAN Releases Heartfelt Single 'Summer Nights' In Memory Of Late Friend And Co-Writer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter, and producer RYAN releases his deeply personal and poignant new single, 'Summer Nights.' The track, a blend of singer/songwriter and acoustic pop, is a tribute to his late best friend and songwriting partner, Keaton, with the release coinciding with the first anniversary of Keaton's passing.

'Summer Nights' is more than just a song; it's a testament to a powerful friendship and the creative magic that blossomed from it. RYAN, originally from the Seattle area, wrote the song during the COVID-19 pandemic alongside Keaton, his best friend and roommate at the time. Although Keaton had no prior musical experience, he revealed an unexpected talent for lyricism, contributing significantly to the song's development, including writing the entire second verse.

The song became a cornerstone of their friendship, and after years of refinement, they decided to record it professionally in Austin, TX, in July 2023. The recording session was an unforgettable experience for Keaton, who witnessed his creation come to life in a professional studio for the first time, even adding the final touch by playing the triangle in the closing moments of the single. Tragically, Keaton passed away just a month later, before the song was fully completed.

Despite the overwhelming grief, RYAN was determined to finish 'Summer Nights' in honor of Keaton's memory. The song now stands as a beautiful tribute to their friendship, capturing the joy, pain, and profound connection they shared.

Featuring an array of legendary musicians including Tommy Taylor on the drums, background harmonies (Christopher Cross, Eric Johnson), Mark Andes on bass ( Heart, Firefall, Jo Jo gunne, canned heat, spirit) and Mark Hallman mixing/mastering and on Mellotron (Carole King, Oasis), RYAN has crafted a soundscape that beautifully blends his acoustic guitar background with orchestral elements to create a rich and textured sounds that is just as emotive as the tracks backstory.

"Summer Nights is a reminder of a beautiful friendship I was lucky enough to have for a time; and though there is a fair amount of pain attached to the song for me, I can't help but smile and marvel at what we accomplished each time I listen to it," says RYAN, reflecting on the track's emotional significance.

