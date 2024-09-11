RÜFÜS DU SOL to Release Fifth Studio Album in October; New Single Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy-winning live electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL have announced their highly-anticipated forthcoming fifth studio album Inhale / Exhale, out October 11, with a new single “Break My Love” via Rose Avenue/Reprise Records.

Inhale / Exhale marks a new creative groove for the band, an era that is defined by enjoying the process and creating from the now while binding organic and electronic. The album encompasses the themes that have endeared fans for over a decade – romance, heartbreak, euphoria, despair – through a medley of sprawling, mature soundscapes. Inhale / Exhale will serve as the follow-up to the group’s 2021 album Surrender, which featured the Grammy-winning lead single “Alive.”

Joining Inhale / Exhale’s earlier singles “Music is Better” and “Lately,” “Break My Love” continues to soundtrack the joys and sentiments of every great love story. Warm and uplifting, “Break My Love” is an ode to RÜFÜS’ musicality and the embracing universe they’ve constructed with the addition of each new album. Distinguished by its textured sound design and blissful lyricism, “Break My Love” offers a hopeful tale of everlasting promise, as Tyrone Lindqvist sings, ed“You can’t break my love, it’s yours to take, we got more to make”.

“Break My Love” comes paired with an official music video, directed by Katzki, that serves as the next chapter in the band’s visual storytelling journey. Portraying the band donned in retro disguises amidst a nostalgic heist plot, the video is charming and playful, showing the band’s charismatic nature and creative vision abundant across the entire project.

In the three years since Surrender was released, RÜFÜS DU SOL won a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Recording in 2022, were twice-nominated the following year for Best Dance/Electronic Album and earned their fifth ARIA award in Australia. The band circled the globe appearing at festivals across Europe and South America, and brought Surrender to the stages of iconic North American venues like New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. The band also launched their boutique Sundream Festival, which held its second edition in San José del Cabo in 2023, and was part of the debut of the new Quasar Stage at Coachella in 2024.

“Break My Love” arrives ahead of RÜFÜS DU SOL’s standalone live show this year, headlining Portola Festival in San Francisco on September 28. RÜFÜS DU SOL will return to festival stages next year as the only electronic headliner on all three South American editions of Lollapalooza 2025.

Stream RÜFÜS DU SOL’s new single “Break My Love” available now on all platforms and pre-order their upcoming album Inhale / Exhale.

Inhale / Exhale Tracklist

1. Inhale

2. Lately

3. Breathe

3. Music is Better

5. Levitating

6. Break My Love

7. In the Moment

8. New York

8. The Life

10. Pressure

11. Fire / Desire

12. Edge of the Earth

13. Standing at the Gates

14. Belong

15. Exhale

RÜFÜS DU SOL Tour Dates

September 28, 2024 – Portola Festival – San Francisco, CA

March 21-23, 2025 – Lollapalooza Argentina – San Isidro, AR

March 21-23, 2025 – Lollapalooza Chile – Santiago, CL

March 28-30 – Lollapalooza Brazil – São Paulo, BR

Photo Credit: Boaz Kroon

