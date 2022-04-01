RED HOT SHAME to Release New Album, My Satellite

RED HOT SHAME is the brainchild of singer-songwriter Xeff Scolari and his fluctuating lineup of Northern California based musical partners in crime. For the new RED HOT SHAME album MY SATELLITE, available April 15, 2022, Xeff Scolari recorded with frequent collaborators Steven Pitsenbarger (vocals, percussion), Ryan Wilson (guitar), Spencer Kennedy (bass), Rick Fugate (drums), James Terris (keys), and Mark Bennet (harmonica), a lineup that brings an energy and excitement to RED HOT SHAME that Xeff Scolari could not accomplish alone. Together they are a creative force that launches MY SATELLITE into another dimension! Performances feel like a wild ride where anything can happen at any moment, turning the band's live shows into can't miss events.

The new RED HOT SHAME album MY SATELLITE was recorded, mixed, and mastered collaboratively by the whole group at Xeff Scolari's own Shameful Studio in late 2021. The band is full of talented multi-instrumentalists who added layers of sonic textures including horns, vintage mellotron, and even accordion. The album starts with a literal bang on the opening track "Liftoff," and from there soars into musical outer space. Xeff Scolari puts it best as he later sings, "Hold on dear, come on, rocket!" The album's songs range thematically from birth, death, and rebirth, to love and loss, and to everything in between.