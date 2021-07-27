R&B ONLY Unveils New Series 'Sex Playlist'

&B ONLY, a live event and entertainment brand that focuses on the celebration of R&B music, today announced the release of "Sex Playlist". Featuring the best of R&B for times of intimacy, this weekly series features celebrities' lists of songs that set the mood as well as the personal stories behind the picks. The announcement was made by R&B ONLY CEO and Founder Jabari Johnson.

With new episodes premiering every Wednesday, the premier episode will feature comedian Bigg Jah, intimacy expert Shan Boodram, comedian Teddy Ray, singer/rapper K Camp, and R&B artist Marc E. Bassy.

"The creation of "Sex Playlist" really plays into our ongoing mission of creating fun and compelling content that celebrates and supports R&B music," says Johnson. "The goal of this show is to celebrate the genre with a unique and comedic spin and is the first of many shows currently being produced by R&B ONLY." You can view the first episode here: https://youtu.be/m2mTWU-ezXI

Recognizing a void in R&B music, which has an impassioned community of millions of fans around the world, Johnson launched COLORS Worldwide's flagship property and live event series R&B ONLY. Even with humble beginnings and small gatherings, word spread quickly, and the series grew in prominence. To date, R&B ONLY has produced over 200 events in more than 40 cities and has sold over 250,000 tickets.

