Quinn Christopherson Performs On WXPN's World Cafe

Quinn Christopherson has just wrapped a busy few months on the road sharing stages with Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus and Portugal The Man.

The Alaskan native also found the time to stop by the WXPN studios in Philadelphia to perform on World Cafe where he delivered a spellbinding performance of "Loaded Gun," as well as previously recorded versions of "Erase Me" and "Mary Alee." Check out the episode, featuring an insightful interview with Christopherson, below.

Speaking on Quinn's appearance, World Cafe note that their "...guest today makes some of the most stunning music [they've] ever heard. It's raw, it's visceral, it's real."

In "Erase Me," as well as a recent single "Raedeen," Quinn addresses his childhood and navigating Alaska's social landscape through his music.

Earlier this summer Christopherson made waves when he was announced as the winner of NPR's Tiny Desk competition. He is now working on his debut album to be released in 2020.

Listen to the interview here:

Photo Credit: Jovell Rennie





