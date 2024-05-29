Queer Icon Bitch to Bring One-Woman Show to Provincetown's Post Office Cabaret

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bitch is a longstanding queer icon who Yahoo Entertainment called “a feminist force that the world needs now more than ever” when she released Bitchcraft her 9th studio album, on the legendary label Kill Rock Stars in 2022.

She will bring her one-woman show “Hey Bitch!” to Provincetown, MA's Post Office Cabaret every Wednesday this Summer. “Hey Bitch!” is a funny, upbeat, and moving story of how a young quiet girl goes on to name herself Bitch. Woven together by songs mostly from Bitchcraft, she will play her electric violin and take the audience on “A Musical Journey To Planet Bitch.” The residency will run from June 26 through September 4 and the show is all ages!

Bitch Summer Residency Show Schedule

June 26 - Provincetown, MA @ Post Office Cabaret 8:30 pm

July 3 - Provincetown, MA @ Post Office Cabaret 8:30 pm

July 10 - Provincetown, MA @ Post Office Cabaret 8:30 pm

July 17 - Provincetown, MA @ Post Office Cabaret 8:30 pm

July 24 - Provincetown, MA @ Post Office Cabaret 8:30 pm

July 31st Provincetown, MA @ Post Office Cabaret 8:30 pm

August 7 - Provincetown, MA @ Post Office Cabaret 8:30 pm

August 14 - Provincetown, MA @ Post Office Cabaret 8:30 pm

August 21 - Provincetown, MA @ Post Office Cabaret 8:30 pm

August 28 - Provincetown, MA @ Post Office Cabaret 8:30 pm

September 4 - Provincetown, MA @Post Office Cabaret 8:30 pm

Bitch first got her start in the late 90s as one-half of the punk dyke duo Bitch and Animal. During a pivotal Summer of shows in Provincetown, Bitch and Animal were picked up by Ani Difranco who took them on tour and released two albums on her label Righteous Babe Records.



After going solo, Bitch played herself in John Cameron Mitchell’s “Shortbus,” (Hedwig and The Angry Inch), released solo albums on Kill Rock Stars and her label Short Story Records, and produced and released two albums of her folk idol Ferron.



Since releasing Bitchcraft she has toured nationally, headlining over 100 shows and opened for Indigo Girls and Ani Difranco. She played a role in Alison Bechdel’s Audible podcast “Dykes To Watch Out For,” and played violin on Margaret Cho’s forthcoming album produced by Garrison Starr. She also collaborates with Faith Soloway (Transparent, A Transparent Musical, Jesus Has Two Mommies) on a comedy project “One Long Earring,” and plans to release a new version of “Pussy Manifesto” this Summer, paying homage to Provincetown as a crucial place in her artistic journey, as well as where Bitch and Animal originally wrote the song.

Photo credit: Dana Lynn Pleasant

Comments