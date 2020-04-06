Purple Haze Releases 80s Inspired 'Strangers Thing'

Purple Haze, the darker alter-ego of Dutch dance music legend Sander van Doorn, releases his latest record, 'Strangers Thing' - out now via Doorn Records.

Listen below!

Following on from Purple Haze's hugely successful collab with Ferry Corsten 'Flanging', Sander's third track of the year 'Strangers Thing' explodes out of your speakers with pulsing synth hits and ambient percussion that drives the track straight out the blocks. In comes the full bass drum and layered clap, combined with a higher synth countermelody, before the beat dies out with a short EQ sweep. At this breakdown an analogue bass synth hits enters in, driving the track forward on every beat, as the 80s inspiration behind the song becomes evident. Vocal conversation samples reverberate through, as the beat comes back in with two new 80s sounding synths. As more ambient and background synths build, a rising filter synth sweeps to end the crescendo. The piece repeats in structure, the breakdown this time continuing the vocal samples but with a classic synth keys part. As it rebuilds with a detuned rising synth, the main beat comes back with an affected choral synth. The track ends repeating the motifs already heard, with the side chained beat pounding forward, completing a piece fitting of the Netflix original series from which it takes its inspiration.

The release of 'Strangers Things' continues Sander's slew of top class productions. Though much of the gigging industry is currently on hold, Purple Haze and Sander van Doorn will be back to play rearranged dates globally soon. When it is safe to do so, this track will undoubtedly light up dancefloors across the globe, but for now, 'Strangers Thing' can be the sound of your self-isolation.





