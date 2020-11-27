Purple Disco Machine Releases New Single 'Exotica'

Purple Disco Machine remains at the forefront of world dance music, following a series of remixes for A-list icons Diplo, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Foals, Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, Sir Elton John, whilst more recently delivering his stellar cuts of Duke Dumont's 'Ocean Drive', and Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's international hit single 'Rain On Me', and Royal Blood's 'Trouble's Coming'.



With his most recent release, 'Hypnotized', Purple Disco Machine has explored an indie take on nu disco music with the help of rising British act Sophie and the Giants. This sophisticated track has quickly become the producer's biggest hit to date, garnering over 110 million streams worldwide, hitting #9 on the Global Shazam Chart, and skyrocketing up to #3 on the European airplay charts with over 150k spins since release. 'Hypnotized' has been a runaway success in Italy, topping both the radio airplay and Shazam charts, and further has been accredited double platinum, all of which led to a standout performance on Italy's famous Power Hits Summer broadcast live from the Verona arena. Recent results suggest a repeat of such stellar success in numerous other markets including Germany, France & Poland, combining to create one of the biggest hits of 2020.



He now unveils yet another side of his impressive production prowess with new single 'Exotica' featuring the Italian electro funk producer Mind Enterprises on vocals, creating an electric club record exploring and playing homage to 80s German and Italian euro disco records that he grew up with. Based around a replayed sample of 80's Italo disco classic 'Void Vision' by Cyber People, Purple Disco Machine creates a high energy dance-floor heater with a lively modulated vocal.



Released in conjunction with a sensational animation, filled with vibrant colours, exotic animals, and far off distant lands, the visual is a celebration of its namesake, whilst also referencing some iconic 80s imagery throughout.



Certified as one of the most prolific electronic artists of our generation, the Dresden born producer ranks #2 on Beatport's all-time Top Artists, with his 2013 breakthrough hit 'My House' remaining as one of the platform's best-sellers through to today. With an undeniable midas touch, Purple Disco Machine landed himself in the record books once again in 2018, whilst amassing a stunning 100 million streams across his original 'Dished (Male Stripper)', and remixes of Weiss' 'Feel My Needs', and most notably his remix of the seminal 'Praise You' by industry icon Fatboy Slim. With a slew of varied releases including hit singles 'In My Arms', 'Body Funk' and 'Devil In Me', the producer's status was propelled by his debut LP 'Soulmatic', earning him critical acclaim across the globe.



Making the most of his time in isolation, Purple Disco Machine has gone on to feature in Mark Ronson's 'Love Lockdown' live mix alongside industry heavyweights, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, Black Madonna, and Peggy Gou, whilst also being a part of Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica Fundrager', presented by PAPER and Club Quarantine.



Purple Disco Machine's new single 'Exotica' is out now on Positiva Records, in conjunction with Sweat It Out and Sony Music Europe.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles