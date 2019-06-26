Prince Newman Announces Debut Album 'Lifestyle'

Bay Area rapper and hip-hop artist Prince Newman announces the upcoming release of his debut album, "Lifestyle," out in late 2019. Official drop date and release party details are to be announced, and the campaign is starting out with a bang. Newman first came onto the scene after being discovered by legendary industry veteran and Suave House Records Founder and CEO Tony Draper in 2017 who saw unlimited potential in the young artist. Since being signed to a record deal, Newman released the single "Luxury Tax," featuring rap superstar Rick Ross and has accrued over 450,000 streams across 140 curated playlists and more than 100,000 listeners on Spotify to date. His instant popularity gained him over 90,000 followers on Instagram. Newman also dropped a single and music video for the track "Do It For Free," featuring Bay Area heavy hitter E-40.

"Prince has great vocal tone and his understanding for the importance of artist development was shocking to hear in this era of the music business, and I was intrigued by that," said Draper.

In addition to E-40 and Rick Ross, the album features collaborations with notable artists such as Too Short, The People's Champ Paul Wall, Scrilla, KingPenn and more. Draper recruited numerous industry professionals to work on Newman's debut record, including T-Mix, who has produced for a fleet of great artists such as 8Ball & MJG, Rakim, Ice Cube, George Clinton, Lil' Wayne and GRAMMY-award winner Leslie Braithwaite. With a powerful team of collaborators, artists and producers behind him, and a debut record that breaks genre barriers with a mix of up-tempo bangers and slow burning tracks, Newman is set to explode onto the charts and dominate the game. For more information on Prince Newman, please see www.princenewman.com.

THE "LIFESTYLE" INITIAL TRACKLIST IS AS FOLLOWS (ADDITIONAL TRACKS ARE FORTHCOMING):

Luxury Tax, featuring Rick Ross and KingPenn (prod. by Beau Jaymes) Can't Leave You Alone (prod. by Corey Morris) Hyphy (prod. by Vekz) Notorious (prod. by Jigg) Alive (prod. by Beau Jaymes) Do It For Free, featuring E-40 (prod. by Jigg)

With an undeniable sound that ebbs and flows between hip-hop, R&B and beat-driven pop, Prince Newman is crushing it. Emerging as rap's fresh new face, and with two singles released so far, he has already gained a massive following and is on the verge of releasing his debut album, "Lifestyle," in fall 2019.

"My career never took off until I got the support of CEO Chris McCaffery of Tennessee Street Entertainment and under the guidance of Tony Draper and Suave House," said Newman.

After a year in the studio, Newman's debut project is an impressive collection of up-tempo bangers and slow burns that speak about personal struggles with mental illness and healing from damaged relationships. As a whole, the record opens the floodgates for a new wave of artistry. Working with multi-platinum producer Tmix was also a dream come true for Newman. Beau Jaymes, a student of the Suave House Camp, is the man behind the single "Luxury Tax," featuring Rick Ross and KingPenn.

"Originally I had two verses and the hook on the song and it wasn't until a month or two later we got Rick Ross on it," said Newman about the single. "We got nothing less than his best on that track and it took the record to a whole different level."

Newman is undoubtedly on a quick trajectory to stardom - it's super rare for a new artist to garner such a massive fanbase in such a short period of time, a clear sign that his rise to fame will be swift and his career long-lasting. "Lifestyle" is set to be released later this year, with official release details to be announced.





