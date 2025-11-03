Pop Rock Band Penelope Road Detail 2026 North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Atlanta pop-rock band Penelope Road has announced their 2026 North American Tour, coming on the heels of their new Chance Encounter EP, released last Friday via Warner Records. Tickets for the 2026 North American headline tour are available HERE.

Penelope Road is closing out the year with three hometown shows in Atlanta this December (Dec. 18–20), with the first night already sold out and the remaining two nearing capacity. Those shows follow their U.S. summer tour supporting Lake Street Dive and Goose.

The North American headline run kicks off February 13 in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets go on sale beginning Monday, November 3 at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST, with general on sale starting Thursday, November 6 at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST.

Formed in Atlanta in 2022 while still in college, Penelope Road quickly built a grassroots following with their blend of rock, soul, and pop. The group draws inspiration from icons like Steely Dan, Hall & Oates, and the Eagles, as well as contemporary boundary-pushers like Mk.gee.

Penelope Road Live Dates

12/18/2025 Atlanta, GA Eddie's Attic SOLD OUT

12/19/2025 Atlanta, GA Terminal West LOW TICKETS

12/20/2025 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse LOW TICKETS

2/13/2026 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg

2/18/2026 Baton Rouge, LA Chelsea's Live

2/20/2026 Fayetteville, AR George's Majestic Lounge

2/21/2026 Columbia, MO Rose Music Hall

2/22/2026 Omaha, NE Slowdown

2/26/2026 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

2/27/2026 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

2/28/2026 Frisco, CO 10 Mile Music Hall

3/3/2026 Iowa City IA Gabe's

3/4/2026 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

3/6/2026 Indianapolis, IN Turntable

3/7/2026 Detroit, MI El Club

3/8/2026 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

3/11/2026 Oxford OH Brick Street

3/12/2026 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

3/13/2026 Richmond, VA The Camel

3/14/2026 Charlotte, NC Amos' Southend

3/19/2026 - 3/22/2026 Okeechobee, FL Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

4/22/2026 Lexington, KY The Burl

4/23/2026 Chattanooga, TN The Barrelhouse Ballroom

Photo Credit: Garrett Cardoso