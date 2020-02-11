Pool Cosby Unveil New Single 'Day Breaks'

NYC-based electronic trio, Pool Cosby, start off the new year with a brand new single titled, "Day Breaks." The track features vocals from Philly's own Ivy Sole. It was premiered last week with mxdwn.



This is the follow up to their most recent single and accompanying video, titled "I Like You," featuring vocals from NY's own indie-pop artist, denitia. The video was premiered with The 405 who said "the track builds on Pool Cosby's oeuvre, pairing denitita's soulful voice with a mid-tempo beat that blends jazz, hip-hop and pop, and even has some strings for good measure."



Both of these tracks can be found the group's upcoming full-length album, Day Breaks, which is set to release on March 6th. The record will feature guest performances from Soren Bryce, Ivy Sole, Denitia, Tiger Darrow, Yoh, Rochee, Mr. Muthafin' eXquire, Bill $aber, and Kiah Victoria. Tap into the new tunes above and stay tuned for more news surrounding Pool's forthcoming release!

Pool Cosby is a sample-based electronic band from New York City consisting of producers Jacuzzi Jefferson, Kevin Kuh, and Otto Botté.



By combining their diverse musical and cultural backgrounds, Pool Cosby has consistently pushed the boundaries of their music over their career. The group aims to recontextulize the artists they collaborate with as well as traditional ideas of musical genres. Individually, each member of Pool Cosby has accumulated an extensive list of credits including Paul Simon, 50 Cent, Streetlight Manifesto, Enrique Iglesias, Jessie Reyez, Trey Songz, Why Don't We, and Mobb Deep. As audio engineers, members of Pool Cosby have earned multi-platinum and gold plaques as well as a Grammy nomination.



Since forming in 2012, Pool Cosby has released three mixtapes and two EPs. After garnering the praise and attention of local critics and artists, the group released their debut full-length album "Blind Gold" in 2017. The LP featured an electronic blend of jazz, hip-hop, and pop paired with live orchestral arrangements and showcased an eclectic list of guest vocals from rappers Raekwon (of Wu-Tang Clan), Kool A.D. (of Das Racist), and Mr. Muthafin' eXquire to singers Andrianne Lenker (of Big Thief), DUVV, and Tiger Darrow. Pool Cosby's music has been featured by The Deli Magazine, Mass Appeal, The Source, BMW and Harman Kardon's "Driving the Sound of the Future" series, Maschine Masters, The front page of Reddit, Neil deGrasse Tyson's "StarTalk" podcast, Casey Neistat's YouTube vlog, and more. "Blind Gold" currently has over five million streams and the single "Little Do They Know" has received over 1.8 million streams on Spotify.



Pool is now preparing to release their second full-length album due in early 2020. It is a significant progression in their work and once again features a diverse selection of featured artists.





