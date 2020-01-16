Pom Pom Squad Covers FKA twigs' 'Cellophane'

In 2019, Brooklyn indie-punk/grunge darlings Pom Pom Squad released their emotionally charged sophomore EP Ow, and today they're sharing their dynamic take on FKA twigs' "Cellophane." Of the cover, frontwoman Mia Berrin says, "I know I'm not alone in saying that 'Cellophane' was one of my absolute favorite songs of last year... I've been a fan of twigs since I was in high school and heard 'Hide' off of EP1. She was one of the first artists that made me seen as a woman of color occupying an alternative space, and I could immediately hear myself in the sweeping ebbs and flows of this song."



Listen below!

The four-piece reminiscent of early Hole, Mitski and PJ Harvey has become a staple in Brooklyn for their modern grunge sound and raucous live shows, sharing the stage with indie-rock mainstays like Soccer Mommy, Adult Mom, Miss June and more. This year, they just announced an east coast tour with Wisconsin buzzband Disq, playing San Francisco's Noise Pop Festival alongside Rosie Tucker and SXSW - tour dates below & here.

The Ow EP was previously championed by the likes of Pitchfork, FADER, Stereogum, Paste, SiriusXM Alt Nation, Under the Radar, Highsnobiety, Refinery29 and more, with Thrillist naming lead single " Heavy Heavy " one of The Best Songs of 2019

When you hear Pom Pom Squad, you might picture a gaggle of matching teens, or a wry, sarcastic clan decked out in black; the reality is somewhere in between. Alongside Berrin, the band features bassist Mari Alé Figeman, drummer Shelby Keller, and guitarist Alex Mercuri. Hailing from a variety of different backgrounds -- from Keller's jazz training to Berrin's classic hip-hop and new wave upbringing -- the group manages to be serious without taking themselves too seriously. It's that balance of solemnity and whimsy that allows punk and tenderness to live side by side: chunky, distorted guitar on some tracks, and near-whisper on others; brash yells or tame, wry wit.

Tour Dates:

Berrin's music reveals internal discord -- she's intent to cast off the "nice girl" narrative, turning herself inside out to show that she isn't so put-together after all. Also integral to Berrin's self-excoration is her existence as a queer woman of color, two identities that come with their own preconceived notions. With lyrics centering on mental health, abuse, trauma, and healing, Pom Pom Squad pursues radical self-acceptance through periodic self-exposure and self-undressing.

2/26: San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Festival w/ Rosie Tucker

3/13-22: Austin, TX @ SXSW

4/4: Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern w/ Disq

4/6: Detroit, MI @ PJ's Lager House w/ Disq

4/7: Toronto, ON @ The Drake w/ Disq

4/9: Boston, MA @ Great Scott w/ Disq

4/10: New York, NY @ Rough Trade w/ Disq

4/11: Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle w/ Disq

4/12: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd w/ Disq

Photo Credit: Michelle Lobianco





Related Articles View More Music Stories