PnB Rock, Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz Drop 'FENDI'

Following his recent chart-topping collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Chance the Rapper on "Cross Me" (found on Ed Sheeran's 'No.6 Collaborations Project'), as well as features with City Girls and Lil Baby, melodic heavyweight PnB Rock has enlisted Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz on his new single "FENDI," out today. As the featured track licensed for Nicki Minaj's highly anticipated forthcoming FENDI collection, the trap pop instant classic is available for streaming and download.

PnB Rock is hitting the road later this month, see below for dates, and concludes his live run with a very special homecoming concert, set for December 28th at Philadelphia, PA's The Met Philadelphia. PnB Rock will also team up with fellow superstars Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for Power 99 FM's Powerhouse, set for Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center on October 25th.

PnB Rock's acclaimed full-length debut album, 'TrapStar Turnt PopStar,' available now via Atlantic Records for streaming and download HERE. The album made an explosive chart debut upon its spring arrival, entering the Billboard 200 at #4 and peaking at #1 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums chart- marking Rock's first top 10 album release and highest spot on the overall chart thus far. Rock's single "I Like Girls" (feat. Lil Skies) broke Top 20 at Urban Radio and he recently released a music video for track "Middle Child" ft. XXXTENTACION, which accumulated more than 1 million views in less than 24 hours. He's also featured on "Leave Em Alone" with Layton Greene, Lil Baby and City Girls.

'TrapStar Turnt PopStar' sees the Philadelphia-based rapper/singer joined by a stellar lineup of featured guests - including the Late XXXTentacion, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Quavo, Tory Lanez, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Skies, Tee Grizzley, Lil Durk, Roddy Rich and YoungBoy Never Broke Again - with production from such studio superstars as Diplo, Hitmaka, ProLogic, 7evn Thomas, OG Parker and many more. The album's "Trap" side pays homage to Rock's gritty trap roots and the loyal fanbase who have been with him since Day One. The future-facing "Pop" side of TrapStar Turnt PopStar then offers a glimpse of where the artist is headed, as heard on tracks such as the Diplo-produced anthem, "Swervin'," and the acclaimed first single, "I Like Girls (Feat. Lil Skies)."

TrapStar Turnt PopStar was met with widespread critical acclaim to match its popular appeal, with Billboard declaring it PnB Rock's "spotlight moment." "There are two sides to every story," wrote XXL. "PnB Rock puts his past as a trapper and his current status as a hitmaker on full display with his new album TrapStar Turnt PopStar. For the follow-up to his Catch These Vibes debut, the 2017 XXL Freshman splits his time between his street-geared raps and his pop-friendly sensibilities."

Named among XXL Magazine's "XXL 2017 Freshmen Class," PnB Rock has swiftly become one of the leading voices of contemporary hip-pop. A self-described "problem child" he began focusing his talents while incarcerated, releasing his acclaimed debut mixtape, RnB 1, in 2014. A series of highly praised mixtapes followed, including 2017's GTTM: GOIN THRU THE MOTIONS, highlighted by the RIAA platinum certified smash, "Selfish," now boasting close to 470 million worldwide streams and counting. That same year also saw the release of Artist Partner Group, Atlantic Records and Universal Pictures' THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS: THE ALBUM, showcasing PnB Rock on two hit tracks: Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock's "Gang Up" and PnB Rock, Kodak Black & A Boogie's "Horses." 2017 concluded with the release of PnB Rock's debut LP, CATCH THESE VIBES, which made a top 20 debut on the Billboard 200 fueled by the streaming smash, "Lovin (Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)."

PnB Rock kept just as busy in 2018, releasing two extraordinary new singles, "Nowadays" and "ABCD (Friend Zone)," both available now for streaming and download. A 2018 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards winner for YFN Lucci's "Everyday We Lit (Feat. PnB Rock)," the Philadelphia-based artist is also featured on a number of current blockbuster singles and tracks, including Meek Mill's #1 Urban Radio smash, "Dangerous (Feat, Jeremih & PnB Rock)" - found on last year's chart-topping album, CHAMPIONSHIPS, "Uptown/Bustdown (Feat. Lil Durk & PnB Rock)," found on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's #1 LP, 2018's HOODIE SZN and Ed Sheeran's "Cross Me" (feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock).

PnB ROCK LIVE

SEPTEMBER

Sunday, September 29, 2019 The Observatory, Santa Ana CA

Monday, September 30, 2019 The Novo, Los Angeles CA

OCTOBER

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 House of Blues, San Diego CA

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco CA

Thursday, October 24, 2019 Rutgers University, New Brunswick NJ

DECEMBER

Thursday, December 26, 2019 The Wellmont Theater, Montclair NJ

Friday, December 27, 2019 Brooklyn Steel, Brooklyn NY

Saturday, December 28, 2019 The Met, Philadelphia, PA





