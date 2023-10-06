Plain White T's Share 'You Plus Me'

Their self-titled album arrives in late 2023.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

PLAIN WHITE T'S — Tom Higgenson [vocals], Tim Lopez [lead guitar, vocals], Mike Retondo [bass], and De'Mar Hamilton [drums] — recently announced their new, self-titled album, out November 17 via Fearless Records. Pre-order it here

Today, the band has shared the lyric video for "You Plus Me."

With its gentle, acoustic guitar strumming, lilting melodies, and talk-sung vocals that deliver relatable, journal-honest lyrics, "You Plus Me" has a delightfully retro vibe. It's a simple, pretty, and resonant ode to finding and loving your person through good times and bad. Ultimately, this song could have a second life in a montage in a movie where a starstruck couple is trying to find its way back to one another.

"'You Plus Me' is a song about finding that person who is just as weird and nerdy as I am," says Higgenson. "It's our flaws and our uniqueness that brings us together. There's kind of an 'us against the world' mentality in this song and I love that! We purposely left the recording very raw and stripped down to let that spontaneity and misfit charm shine through."

As for the album, the band took its time and truly tapped into the essence that is the Plain White T's.

"We were trying to hark back to sounds we've used in the past with a freshness," Higgenson says. "This one came from a really authentic place of understanding who we are and what we do. I'm more excited than I've been in a long time. As musicians, we're always trying to outdo ourselves or go somewhere we haven't gone before. Somehow, we figured out how to go to a fresh spot and still sound like Plain White T's."

Mission accomplished with the new album! The band will also appear at the second annual When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas later this month.

ABOUT PLAIN WHITE T'S:

Since emerging in 1997, Chicago quartet Plain White T's have remained visible and viable. They have consistently delivered unforgettable pop rock anthems that take up real estate in your brain for months at a time. They have amassed over 2.7 billion total global streams, earned two Grammy nominations, and collected several Platinum-plus and Gold certifications across their impressive catalog.

Their signature single "Hey There Delilah" went quadruple-platinum, topped the Billboard Hot 100, and earned the pair of aforementioned GRAMMY nominations in 2008 — for "Song of the Year" and "Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal."

They have made their pop culture mark by appearing on highly visible shows such as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Sesame Street, iCarly, 90210, Beavis & Butthead, and Frankenweenie, all the while nabbing press accolades from TIME, Billboard, ESPN, Rolling Stone, AV Club, MTV, MSNBC, and more. Plain White T's have proven to be a reliable musical force, as well as a career band that shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. Their self-titled album arrives in late 2023.



