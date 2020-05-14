Pinna Releases Tween Pop Album 'Real Me' Today

Exclusive to Pinna, the ad-free and screen-free audio platform for kids 3-12, the new album features original songs reflecting the shift from childhood to adulthood;

Pinna, the only screen-free, ad-free audio streaming service custom-made for kids 3-12, released a tween-pop album called Real Me today. Available exclusively to Pinna subscribers, Real Me showcases 10 original songs for young people ages 9-12 delivering on the popularity of pop tunes with lyrics and themes suited to this age. Pinna commissioned award-winning recording artist, Erica Rabner, to write and produce this album exclusively for Pinna. Hear the title track on Pinna.fm for free and subscribe to Pinna to access the full album.

Although the entire album will only be available on Pinna, the single, "Real Me" is available for streaming and download today via Apple Music, Amazon and Spotify.

Pinna commissioned the album for listeners who are aging out of typical children's music. The new songs by Erica Rabner offer lyrics and themes that speak to kids in this age group, wrapped in a hip, catchy and modern sound. Amy Kraft, Director of Children's Programming at Pinna, notes that Real Me offers musical inspiration and affirmation for kids 9 to 12, during a time of extreme emotions and transitions. "Very few pop songs deal with real-life transitional experiences of the Gen Z age group. The lyrics are either entirely inappropriate for tweens, or they have themes that don't resonate. Real Me offers an alternative for kids ages 9 to 12. They are growing out of childhood and exploring their identity in the wider world, and these songs meet kids where they are emotionally."

GRAMMY winner Tim Kubart and GRAMMY nominees Alphabet Rockers join Erica on two of the tracks. Pinna will celebrate the release of Real Me with a virtual concert on Facebook Live and Instagram at 6 pm (EDT) on Thursday, May 21st. The concert will be archived on Pinna's YouTube channel.

The songs on Real Me offer Erica's crystalline vocals, a deep production style, catchy beats and melodies and anthemic refrains. From discovering just who the "Real Me" is, to setting "Our Own Rules," or setting goals on "The Same Stars," and being "In Synch" with friends, the album reflects the tween stage of life.

Pinna launched in early 2019 and now offers a catalog of thousands of advertising-free podcast episodes, audiobooks and music for kids and preteens. By partnering with the best brands in the kids space like Scholastic, Random House, and American Public Media, Pinna curates the best content from around the world. The platform already features several award-winning podcasts, including the Peabody Award-winning podcast with Gen Z Media, "The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel," and critically acclaimed "Grimm, Grimmer, Grimmest," both exclusive to Pinna. Pinna is available on iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire Tablets via the app stores, in addition to being accessible via Pinna.fm.





