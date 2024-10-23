Cold War Kids Share New Single 'Meditations'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As renowned Los Angeles alt-rockers Cold War Kids embark on the second leg of their “20 Years Tour,” they’ve decided to break new ground. The band has released “Meditations,” a brand-new single written, recorded, and released within a month of its creation. This also marks the band’s first independent release since their formation.

Frontman Nathan Willet shares, “We went into the studio with Jonathan Rado on September 30th and today, Oct 23rd, the song is yours. We’re releasing this totally independently for the first time ever and it’s exciting to have a vision for a song, write it, record it, release it, and play it live for you all within the same month.”

“Mediations” sees the band expand on their signature sound with high-energy percussion, a driving guitar melody, and Willet’s unmistakable vocals. He further says, “‘Meditations’ is about the daily struggle of being self-reflective and being comfortable in stillness. Through all these years of touring, the best release I have found is performing on stage. But with the highs come the lows. The rest of the day I live with my inner voice. This song is about learning to live in a relationship with yourself, to make that voice your friend and muse that accepts you and pushes you to be your best.”

Cold War Kids have been on the road all year celebrating two decades of their timeless sound. They kicked off with another run of dates last week – check out the list of tour dates below to see if Cold War Kids are coming to a city near you! Tickets are available here.

With over 1 billion streams under their belt, the California-based band continues to prove why it remains an indispensable component of the alt-rock ecosystem. The band released their self-titled LP last November and quickly followed it up with a surprise companion EP that was first only available physically via RSD. Their single "Run Away With Me" maintained top 5 positioning on the Alt Rock charts for 6 weeks. The Cold War Kids LP marked a milestone in the band’s almost two-decade journey, standing out as one of the most powerful in their career. Read the full bio on the album here.

Cold War Kids on Tour

October 24 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

October 25 – HI-FI Annex – Indianapolis, IN

October 26 – Cannery Hall – Mainstage – Nashville, TN

October 28 – The Signal – Chattanooga, TN

October 31 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

November 1 – The NorVa – Norfolk, VA

November 2 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

November 4 – Fete Music Hall – Providence, RI

November 6 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

November 7 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

November 8 – Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH

November 9 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

November 11 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

November 12 – The Truman – Kansas City, MO

November 13 – The Jones Assembly – Oklahoma City, OK

November 15 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

November 16 – The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA

Photo Credit: Joey Wasilewski

