Merce Lemon to Embark on 2025 Tour with Jessica Pratt

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pittsburgh’s Merce Lemon has announced a run of 2025 tour dates with Jessica Pratt, with stops in Birmingham, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Tulsa, Bentonville, and her own performance at Big Ears Festival in Knoxville. The news comes on the heels of her acclaimed new album Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild. Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Friday at 10am CT / 11am ET HERE.

After a run of dates this past month celebrating the album release, Merce Lemon will tour the East Coast this December with The Felice Brothers, including stops in Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild was preceded by a run of standout singles including “Crow,” “Watch Me Drive Them Dogs Wild,” and “Backyard Lover,” and “Foolish and Fast.” Merce was recently named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Stereogum, and the ‘Best of What’s Next’ by Paste Magazine, and the record was celebrated at Pitchfork, FLOOD, Consequence, Under the Radar, Brooklyn Vegan, KEXP, WXPN, Bandcamp Daily and more.

Tour Dates:

2024

12/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

12/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

12/29- Rockville Centre, NY @ Centre Station ^

12/30 - Kingston, NY @ Assembly ^

12/31 - Kingston, NY @ Assembly ^

2025

3/28: Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival

3/29 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

3/30 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s *

4/1 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre *

4/2 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *

4/4 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre *

4/6 - Bentonville, AR @ Momentary RODE House *

^ w/ The Felice Brothers

* w/ Jessica Pratt

Photo Credit: Justin Gordon

Comments