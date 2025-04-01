Pierce the Veil Add Fall Dates To The 'I Can’t Hear You' World Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Due to unprecedented fan demand, Pierce the Veil have announced the addition of new tour dates to their highly anticipated "I Can’t Hear You Tour," with the North American leg now set to continue through October 2025. New fall stops on this massive 43-date run include Oklahoma City, OK, Milwaukee, WI, Cincinnati, OH, Hartford, CT, Birmingham, AL, West Palm Beach, FL and more. All dates are listed below and tickets for the newly announced shows are on-sale Friday, April 4 at 10 am local time here.

The tour will feature an exciting lineup of support acts across its various legs. In North America, fans can look forward to Sleeping With Sirens as direct support, with Beach Weather and Daisy Grenade joining on select dates for the first run and the new leg features HEALTH as direct support, with Ecca Vandal and Like Roses on all dates. In Europe, the stage will heat up with support from Cavetown, Hot Mulligan, and Crawlers. Support for the Latin American leg will be announced soon.

Now covering 60 dates across North America, Europe, and Latin America, this tour marks a bold new milestone for the band, following their standout summer as main support for Blink-182 on the “One More Time” tour.

In addition to MSG and the Kia Forum it will also make stops at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England; and Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil.

Throughout the “I Can't Hear You Tour” Pierce the Veil will not only be playing songs off their most recent chart-topping album, 2023’s Jaws of Life, but also tracks from across the band’s five studio releases, taking fans back to the early days of A Flair for the Dramatic through 2010’s Billboard-charting Selfish Machines, Collide with the Sky which featured “King For A Day, and the raw intensity of Misadventures. Whether you’re a longtime listener or new to Pierce The Veil, the setlist promises a journey from their evolution of their post-hardcore sound to a band that delivers a #1 radio hit, showcasing the same high-energy performances and emotional depth that have cemented them as icons of the genre.

Tickets for the newly added dates will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, April 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 4 at 10 am local time at PierceTheVeil.net.

Citi is the official card of the U.S. dates of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 1 at 12pm EST until Thursday, April 3 at 11:59PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

5.13.25 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC *%

5.15.25 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL *% – SOLD OUT

5.16.25 - Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta GA *%

5.17.25 - Welcome to Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL ^%^

5.19.25 - Highmark Skyline Stage at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA *% – SOLD OUT

5.20.25 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY *% – SOLD OUT

5.24.25 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA *%

5.25.25 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA *

5.27.25 - Place Bell - Laval, QC *

5.28.25 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON *– SOLD OUT

5.30.25 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA *

6.01.25 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Sterling Heights, MI * – SOLD OUT

6.03.25 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH *

6.04.25 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN * – SOLD OUT

6.06.25 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN * – SOLD OUT

6.07.25 - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL * – SOLD OUT

6.08.25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO *#

6.11.25 - Moody Center - Austin, TX *# – INVENTORY RELEASED

6.12.25 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Houston, TX *# – SOLD OUT

6.13.25 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX *# – SOLD OUT

6.15.25 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ *# – SOLD OUT

6.17.25 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM *# – SOLD OUT

6.19.25 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO *# – SOLD OUT

6.20.25 - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT *#

6.22.25 - WAMU Theater - Seattle, WA *# – SOLD OUT

6.23.25 - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA *#

6.25.25 - Toyota Pavilion at Concord - Concord, CA *# – SOLD OUT

6.26.25 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA *# – SOLD OUT

6.27.25 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA *# – SOLD OUT

6.29.25 - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino - Las Vegas, NV *# – SOLD OUT

7.1.25 - The Kia Forum - Los Angeles, CA *# – SOLD OUT

10.14.25 - Zoo Amphitheatre -- Oklahoma City, OK +

10.15.25 - Walmart Amp -- Rogers, AR +

10.17.25 - American Family Insurance Amphitheater -- Milwaukee, WI +

10.18.25 - Ruoff Music Center -- Noblesville, IN +

10.19.25 - Riverbend Music Center -- Cincinnati, OH +

10.21.25 - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater -- Wantagh, NY +

10.22.25 - The XFINITY Theatre -- Hartford, CT +

10.24.25 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach -- Virginia Beach, VA +

10.25.25 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek -- Raleigh, NC +

10.26.25 - Coca-Cola Amphitheater -- Birmingham, AL +

10.28.25 - CCNB Amphitheatre -- Simpsonville, SC +

10.30.25 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre -- West Palm Beach, FL +

* w/ Sleeping With Sirens

% w/ Daisy Grenade

# w/ Beach Weather

+ w/ HEALTH, Ecca Vandal, Like Roses

^ not a Live Nation Date

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

9.20.25 - 3Arena - Dublin, IE

9.23.25 - OVO Arena Wembley - London, UK

9.25.25 - Co-op Live - Manchester, UK

9.26.25 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

9.27.25 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, UK

9.29.25 - Afas Live - Amsterdam, NL

10.02.25 - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Dusseldorf, DE

10.03.25 - Zenith - Munich, DE

10.04.25 - Lotto Arena - Antwerp, BE

LATIN AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

11.28.25 - Showcenter - Monterrey, MX

11.30.25 - Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, MX

12.02.25 - Guanamor Studio - Guadalajara, MX

12.05.25 - Royal Center - Bogota, CO

12.07.25 - CCA - Lima, PE

12.10.25 - Teatro Caupolicán - Santiago, CL

12.12.25 - C Art Media - Buenos Aires, AR

12.14.25 - Live Curitiba - Curitiba, BR

12.16.25 - Espaço Unimed - São Paulo, BR

About Pierce the Veil

The San Diego-based, platinum-selling Pierce the Veil is guitarist/vocalist Vic Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jaime Preciado. Rolling Stone aptly described the band as “hyperactive, progressive post-hardcore,” a label fully realized with their 5th studio album The Jaws Of Life. Released in 2023 to worldwide acclaim via long-time label Fearless Records, the LP debuted at #14 on the Billboard Top 200, #2 on the Alternative Chart, and claimed the #1 spot on the Top Hard Rock Albums Chart. The LP’s lead single “Emergency Contact” became the band’s first #1 single at Alternative Radio. Combined with other standout tracks from The Jaws of Life - “Pass The Nirvana,” “Even When I'm Not with You” and "12 Fractures (feat. Chloe Moriondo)” - the record’s singles have amassed over 140 million streams to date. After sell out tours with I Prevail and The Used, the band hit the road as the direct support for blink-182 on the “One More Time” tour in the Fall of 2024. They also shared their take on Radiohead’s classic song “Karma Police.”

Photo credit: Anthony Tran

Comments