Photos: Zora Jones shares 'Tony Montana' from 50 BULLETS TO THE HEART

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Barcelona-based artist Zora Jones has released 'Tony Montana', the latest single from her forthcoming sophomore album, 50 Bullets To The Heart, due out 30th September.











Tender yet deeply uneasy, 'Tony Montana' finds Zora's intimate vocals drifting through spectral synths and reworked gunshots. 'How could you do this to me?' she whispers, before the track begins to swell around her. The bitter Montreal cold cuts through her stuttered refrain of 'so co-co-co-cold', while the closing words 'you will never die alone' become a mantra to herself. Otherworldly and emotionally exposed, the track captures the moment she finally chose to leave.

Speaking on the release, Zora says -

'I wrote 'Tony Montana' on the last day of a very long, difficult relationship, right before leaving Montreal to move back to Europe and create the distance I needed to feel safe. Even though being cheated on was by far not the worst thing I experienced, it made it so clear to me that I was completely invisible to him. Even giving him everything I could wouldn't stop him from going somewhere I wouldn't follow, being unfaithful and ultimately abandoning me. I was never enough. I knew that if I stayed, I would suffocate. That day, it was -17°C outside, and every Montrealer knows how dangerous 'Black Ice' can be. The relationship had become just as dangerous to me, cold and impossible to navigate without hurting myself. I was trying to love someone whose insatiable, destructive desire for more ultimately cost him everything. When I finally told him I'd leave, he said to me 'I feel like Tony Montana. I wanted it all.'

The single follows the electrifying 'Ultrafreak', an unapologetic ode to lust and kink that revealed another side of Zora's world, moving between club music and hyperpop sexuality. Before that came album opener '50 Bullets', which placed her vocals centre stage for the first time. Written in the aftermath of heartbreak, the track transformed pain into power and earned support from Resident Advisor, Billboard Dance and DJ Mag.

Last month, Zora debuted her new AV live show at MUTEK Montreal, performing the forthcoming album in full for the first time. The ambitious production saw her sing, loop her vocals and play keys onstage, surrounded by a custom lighting design illuminated from below. Marking the beginning of a new era for Zora as a live performer, the show travels to Lunchmeat Festival in Prague later this month and Le Botanique in Brussels this October.

Earlier this year, Zora released ANGEL CRISIS, her first solo project in five years, to acclaim from Resident Advisor, Mixmag, DJ Mag, CRACK and Pitchfork. The six-track EP arrived as a high-pressure transmission from the edge of the dancefloor, wired with vulnerability. Its immersive visual world, threaded with moth imagery across 3D artwork and photography, became a symbol of transformation and survival.

Zora Jones has long existed at the intersection of sound, emotion and digital world-building. From the spectral futurism of her 2020 debut Ten Billion Angels to her pioneering audiovisual experiments with Fractal Fantasy, she remains a force for innovation in club culture. Her discography spans releases on Planet Mu, and collaborations with Jlin, La Zowi, Scratcha DVA, Heavee and more.

Live Dates

26th September - Lunchmeat Festival, Prague [LIVE]

17th October - Le Botanique, Brussels [LIVE]

21st November - Listen Festival, Brussels [DJ]

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