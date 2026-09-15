Photos: W.A.S.P. to Perform Rare Deep Cuts on 1984 TO HEADLESS Tour
KK's Priest joins the tour as special guest with VIP packages offering meet-and-greets with frontman Blackie Lawless.
By: Rachel Stone
W.A.S.P. has shaken up its '1984 To Headless' 2026 North America Tour set list by adding three songs that have never been performed before and two songs that haven't been performed since the 1980s. The real surprise is the addition of the song Mr. Cool, a song Blackie Lawless performed in his pre-W.A.S.P. band Sister.
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