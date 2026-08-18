W.A.S.P. to Launch 1984 TO HEADLESS Tour with KK'S PRIEST Sept. 10

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W.A.S.P. is announcing the '1984 To Headless' 2026 U.S. and Canada Tour with KK's Priest as very special guest. The tour kicks off on September 10 in CA and runs through October 31st. W.A.S.P. will be playing the hits from their first four albums.

'1984 To Headless', the Fall 2026 North American Tour, W.A.S.P. returns playing live in the U.S. and Canada, paying tribute to their 1st four albums... live!

Selected hits from W.A.S.P.'s 1st four albums promise to create a true rock 'n roll spectacle complete with a live stage show bringing those albums alive for the 1st... and only time.

The 1st five years of an artist's career most always determine what their legacy will be if they go on to greatness, or be remembered as a footnote in music history.

W.A.S.P. cemented their place in rock history in those 1st five years with their iconic first album in 1984, followed the next year with 'The Last Command', 'Inside the Electric Circus' in 1987 and capped with their greatest yet, 'The Headless Children' in 1989.

In their fabled 44 year history W.A.S.P. have been pioneers of shock rock, psycho drama and live spectacles that are now legendary in the world of rock.

The band will take the '1984 To Headless' tour to Europe and the world in 2027.

'It's hard to express the genuine excitement I'm feeling in describing the '1984 To Headless' U.S. Tour. Playing those songs from those 1st Four Albums in a combined package like this is something we've never attempted before. In addition to the songs, the entire Stage Show will look like the Album Covers from those Records will Come Alive... right right before your eyes!

Complete with all the History and Bombastic Live Presentations that's made this Band one of the great Live Bands in the Theatrical Rock World. When elements of those Album Covers start to come alive, right on the stage before the people it's gonna be something they'll not soon forget!

I'm also equally thrilled to bring K. K.'s Priest and those iconic Hit's onboard for all the Fall 2026 U. S. Shows. Both Bands... together... on the same stage... on the same night... where do I get my ticket?

It's gonna make the '1984 To Headless' Tour one for The Rock Ages'! — Blackie Lawless

W.A.S.P. will be again offering fans VIP tickets that give fans a chance to meet Blackie Lawless, get a personal photo with Blackie, autographs, a W.A.S.P. traveling museum with new items added since the last U.S. tour, and take part in a very personal Q&A with Blackie. VIP tickets are already SOLD OUT in Clearwater, FL, Las Vegas, NV and Los Angeles, CA. VIP tickets can be purchased at https://waspnation.myshopify.com.

W.A.S.P. – 1984 To Headless Tour Dates

09-10 - El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

09-11 - Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

09-12 - Riverside, CA Fox Performing Arts Center

09-13 - Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theater

09-14 - Santa Fe, NM Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino

09-16 - Austin, TX Emos

09-17 - Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

09-18 - Dallas, TX House Of Blues

09-19 - San Antonio, TX Aztec Theater

09-20 - Houston, TX House Of Blues

09-22 - Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckard Hall

09-23 - Daytona, FL Peabody Auditorium

09-24 - Jacksonville, FL Florida Theater

09-25 - Raleigh, NC The Ritz

09-26 - Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

09-27 - Portland, ME Aura

09-29 - Boston, MA House Of Blues

09-30 - Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino

10-01 - Wallington, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10-02 - New York, NY The Palladium

10-03 - Carteret, NJ Carteret Performing Arts Center

10-05 - Montreal, QC Mtelus

10-06 - Ottawa, ON Hard Rock Casino

10-07 - Pickering, ON Pickering Casino Resort

10-09 - Des Plaines, IL Des Plaines Theater

10-10 - St Charles, IL Arcada Theater

10-11 - St Charles, IL Arcada Theater

10-13 - Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

10-14 - Harrisburg, PA Capitol City Music Hall

10-15 - Cleveland, OH Agoura Theater

10-16 - Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theater

10-17 - Green Bay, WI EPIC Event Center

10-19 - Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre

10-21 - Edmonton, AB Midway Music Hall

10-22 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theater

10-23 - Coquitlam, BC Great Canadian Casino Vancouver - SOLD OUT

10-24 - Coquitlam, BC Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

10-25 - Seattle, WA Moore Theater

10-27 - San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

10-29 - Rancho Mirage, CA The Show @ Agua Caliente

10-30 - Las Vegas, NV House Of Blues

10-31 - Anaheim, CA The Grove

Tickets and VIP information are available at www.WASPnation.com.

About W.A.S.P.

Few bands in the history of rock 'n' roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these Winged Assassins from performing live, the band's unique style of shock and rock caused religious organizations, local city councils, parliaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.

The band's founding member, frontman Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold out shows across the globe for 4 decades.

About KK's Priest

You can't keep a heavy metal legend down. Although it's been over a dozen years since guitarist and songwriter K.K. Downing departed Judas Priest, the iconic band he co-founded and played with for 40 years, he was never really going to retire. It was only a matter of time before he reclaimed the spotlight. As his new album title proclaims, The Sinner Rides Again.

K.K. Downing has had metal coursing through his veins from the beginning, starting in the Midlands region of England where Judas Priest was born. He compellingly chronicled his life odyssey in his 2018 autobiography, and his recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame further secures his legacy as a pioneering musician, songwriter and guitarist. As a founding member of the classic Judas Priest line-up, Downing helped lay the foundation for the heavy metal genre as a whole. His distinct style of playing is easily identifiable, he was part of a six-string duo that complemented and contrasted each other, and they would progress to new levels of excitement. He has taken that ethos and applied it to KK's Priest with impassioned results.

Fans already excited by KK's return will also be elated that KK's Priest are gearing up for another round of touring in the US and Canada in the fall of 2026 with fellow metal legends W.A.S.P.

For Downing, KK's Priest is not just a statement of intent. It is a statement of being. His lifelong heavy metal saga continues.

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