Photos: Tucker Wetmore Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tucker Wetmore had an unforgettable night on Tuesday as he made his Grand Ole Opry debut to a packed house. Wetmore was overwhelmed by a standing ovation after his three song set, which included the “song that is changing his life,” “Wind Up Missin' You,” the forthcoming track from his debut EP “Silverado Blue,” and a first-ever performance of the unreleased track “What Not To.”

The full circle moment was made even more special when UMG Nashville Chair and CEO Cindy Mabe and Back Blocks Music CEO Rakiyah Marshall surprised Wetmore on stage with two RIAA GOLD plaques, certifying his back-to-back Billboard Hot 100 charting hits “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin' You.” Take a look at some photos below!

“Before I moved to Nashville, I came here with my mom in 2020. I remember sitting out front and looking at her the very first day I had ever been to Nashville and I said 'I'm going to play that one day' and I'm doing it right now,” reflected Wetmore from the hallowed circle. “I'm here to tell you that if you think you can do something, if you have a dream of doing something, you can… and if you're wondering how to do it, Philippians 4:13 says 'I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength'.”

Making his debut on Face The Fight Night to raise awareness against veteran suicide, the small-town Kalama, Wash. native took a moment on stage to remove his hat and acknowledge the veterans in the audience, at home, still serving and those that have passed on, sharing that the circle was for each and every one of them tonight. “It's a night for the wars they endured and the battles they continue to endure back home,” Wetmore shared from the stage.

The skyrocketing country artist recently revealed exciting details about his forthcoming debut EP, Waves on a Sunset, due Oct. 4. The eight song collection will include five brand new tracks, including “Silverado Blue,” which drops this Friday. “In a lot of ways, this feels like my introduction to the world, so I wanted to share some sides of me y'all haven't seen yet,” Wetmore shared of the EP.

Waves on a Sunset Track Listing:

1. “Silverado Blue” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Brett Sheroky, Dan Wilson)

2. “Wine Into Whiskey” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Jacob Hackworth, Justin Ebach)

3. “You, Honey” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Josh Thompson, Michael Lotten)

4. “Wind Up Missin' You” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Thomas Archer, Chris LaCorte)

5. “Break First” (Written by Michael Tyler, Matt Roy, Lauren Hungate, Matt Dragstrem)

6. “When I Ain't Lookin'” (Written by Austin Goodloe, Thomas Archer, Michael Tyler, Tucker Beathard)

7. “What Would You Do?” (Written by Tucker Wetmore, Gabe Foust, Jacob Hackworth, Jaxson Free)

8. “Mister Miss Her” (Written by Blake Pendergrass, Jaxson Free, Chris LaCorte)

With his Opry debut in the books, Wetmore is proving he's one of 2024's certified breakout stars. Wetmore, whom Billboard claims is "at the forefront of country music's crop of newcomers,” has racked up more than 400M global career streams since making a splash on the scene only six months ago. Now, his first single at Country radio, “Wind Up Missin' You,” is closing in on the Top 20 with momentum only continuing to build. “This guy is going to be a megastar. Get familiar with his name now,” Barstool Sports underscores.

After joining Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2024 later this month, Wetmore is set to embark on his first-ever headlining tour, Waves on a Sunset Tour 2024, on EP release day (10/4), kicking off in Statesboro, Ga.. The highly anticipated tour will hit 17 cities and feature direct support from Hannah McFarland, Eli Winders and Ashland Craft. Due to overwhelming demand, multiple venues have been upgraded and additional nights have been added in select cities.

Photo credit: © Grand Ole Opry/Chris Hollo



Tucker Wetmore

Back Blocks Music CEO Rakiyah Marshall, Tucker Wetmore, UMG Nashville Chair and CEO Cindy Mabe

Tucker Wetmore

Comments