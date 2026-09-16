Photos: Trey Songz Attends US Open with Son Noah
The father-son duo marked a special outing during one of New York's biggest sporting events.
By: Rachel Stone
Multi-Platinum recording artist Trey Songz attended the US Open in New York last week alongside his son, Noah, where the father-son duo walked the blue carpet as guests of Cadillac.
Photo Credit: US Open
Trey and Noah took in the action at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, marking a special father-son outing during one of New York's biggest sporting events.
The appearance comes as Trey Songz celebrates 20 years since the release of his debut album, I Gotta Make It and prepares for a new chapter in his career, with new music and additional projects on the horizon.
Photo Credit: US Open
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