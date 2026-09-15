Photos: Tahoe Live 2026 to Feature GRiZ, KNOCK2, Chris Lake, T-Pain's TEDDY PAIN
Festival will expand lineup with Madeon, Walker & Royce, Noizu and emerging artists at 6,200 feet in California's Sierra Nevada.
By: Rachel Stone
Tahoe Live returns to Palisades Tahoe for its third year on the mountain, running December 11–13 at 6,200 feet in California's Sierra Nevada. The three-day winter destination festival will bring GRiZ, Knock2, Chris Lake, T-Pain's TEDDY PAIN DJ set, Madeon, Walker & Royce, Noizu, YDG, Mary Droppinz, Daniel Allan, WINK x nikko, KHØDA LEON and more to one stage at the base of the ski resort.
Photo Credit: Brian Walker
Photo Credit: Brian Walker
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